Tamaleuca Merino ewe crowned supreme champion at Victorian Sheep Show

A Tamaleuca Poll Merino ewe was crowned supreme champion Merino at the Victorian Sheep Show in Ballarat on Sunday.
The ewe, bred by stud co-principals, Danni and Kevin Crook, Ouyen, was awarded the top prize after heading off all competition.
It was the second year on the trot the well-known north-west Victoria stud took home the top prize at the historic event.
Judge Rick Power, Grenfell, New South Wales, said this year's supreme champion was a ewe with "sheer balance" which was "structurally sound".
"The sheer outlook and scale of this ewe, of a strong wool count, is extremely soft handling with the right amount of wool," he said.
"It is a superior wool sheep down the back leg and I think she'll breed something special in years to come."
The ewe topped her strong wool, August-shorn, four tooth and over class.
Mr Power said the ewe was not overdone on the apron, nor had it excessive folds.
"For a strong wool ewe, I think she's right where the industry is at with a beautiful balance of structure."
Mr Crook said he was "really happy" with the supreme ribbon.
The stud also had the reserve champion Merino female.
"You like to do well but it is unbelievable to have grand champion ewe and reserve ewe," he said.
The supreme champion, named Stella by the Crooks, was also grand champion Merino ewe at the Queensland State Sheep Show in Blackall last month.
Mr Crook emphasised that his top ewe actually looked like a ewe.
"That's the main thing, to not look like a ram, they have to be feminine and go out now and breed," he said.
The stud had 1300 stud ewes and the supreme champion will be joined in November.
More than 90 per cent of their rams were sold into the NSW market each year.
Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino Stud, Brimpaen, took home the grand champion Merino ram ribbon.
Their fine wool Poll Merino ram was selected for his structure and size, among other things.
Judge Michael Corkhill, Boorowa, NSW, said the top ram had "sheer presence" and "major sire appeal".
Stud co-principal Will Miller said the family had been happy with the ram before heading to Ballarat and they were delighted to take home the top ram prize.
He said the judges liked the ram's sheer size and wool quality.
"That size of ram is hard to come by," he said.
The stud ran 650 stud ewes and a large commercial flock.
The grand champion ram will be for sale at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo next month.
