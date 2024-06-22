Second avian influenza outbreak site in NSW confirmed

Another case of High Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected at a poultry farm in the Hawkesbury biosecurity control zone.
It comes after the government confirmed the first case of avian influenza at a poultry egg farm just 1.5 kilometres away on June 19.
The CSIRO's Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness (ACDP) has confirmed a positive result for HPAI H7N8 after surveillance from the NSW government's Biosecurity Incident Response team.
It is not the same strain that has been detected in the Victorian outbreak and testing has shown that the NSW cases are not H5N1 strain that is causing concern globally.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said this type of avian influenza found in NSW was highly infectious in commercial poultry and it was always a possibility that there could be more detect sites within the control zone.
"The government's biosecurity team is working closely with the industry using well-established national response arrangements to manage the outbreak and has advised the industry," Ms Moriarty said.
She acknowledged the support and collaboration of the industry, which increases our ability to manage this situation.
"Eggs and poultry meat are safe to eat provided they are handled and cooked according to safe food handling practices," she said.
"The depopulation process is being carried out under the supervision of biosecurity officers, consistent with national policy and will affect around 87,000 birds. It is anticipated that it will take up to seven days to depopulate the impacted property.
People should report any sick or dead birds as a priority. This includes all domestic poultry or wild birds. Simply call the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888.
The government will continue its testing at sites.
