Late break leads to 'outbreak proportions' of preg tox in lambing flocks

West Victoria's late break is leading to "outbreak proportions" of pregnancy toxemia and hypocalcemia in late gestation and lambed ewes on some farms, according to livestock vet Dr Jane Gaussen, Hamilton.
Speaking to Stock & Land at the BestWool/BestLamb conference, Ballarat, this week, Dr Gaussen said she had some clients with up to three quarters of a mob affected.
"There are some real horror stories out there," she said.
"In really bad situations I've seen half or three quarters of a mob go down with preg tox in one event."
Farmers in the region were feeding grain and other supplementation more than ever before with little to no feed available underfoot for many flocks.
"In a year like this, it is just that we're relying 100 per cent on that supplementary feeding," Dr Gaussen said.
"[The ewe has] a limited time to consume it, it's only going to come once a day or every second day and she's got competition from other hungry ewes to get to it.
"Even if it's in a feeder that's there all the time, she's still got that competition factor.
"She's got hormones that are making her want to go find somewhere quiet and private to lamb.
"It really starts to paint a big picture for when meeting those feed requirements in that late pregnant ewe, access to feed is such a factor."
Tim Leeming, Paradoo Prime, said ewes on many farms were facing a "massive feed deficit".
"You've got very loaded ewes with one of the worst autumn breaks ever," he said.
Dr Gaussen advised farmers to seek guidance when it came to feed budgets as for many, it was their first time lambing with such little feed.
She said a change of approach might be needed to cope with conditions, one which required evaluating risk versus reward.
"In a normal year where we've got better feed on offer, you may not be running the oat feeder out there because we know that that does cause confusion amongst a mob or we might be trying to limit how much supplementary feed we're relying on," she said.
"In this situation where we know that she's going to get next to nothing from what's in her paddock, we need to be really mindful that if we miss that, that ewe is going to go backwards very quickly."
The vet said ewes could become predisposed to pregnancy toxemia and hypocalcemia very easily at present.
"These animals have really high [energy] requirements and even if they miss one feed or go off their feed for a little bit for whatever reason, that can predispose that particular animal for going down hill with it," she said.
"If we start seeing a few animals going down with it, particularly if they're in one mob or one area or age group, that makes me go 'well maybe we've got a tip of the iceberg situation'.
"It's really worth producers getting in contact with a vet in order to chat to them and troubleshoot the situation."
She said farmers needed to act preemptively, not reactively.
"When we see outbreak proportions, especially preg tox and hypocal, it's often after an event which is very textbook," she said.
Dr Gaussen said trucking or crutching ewes in late gestation or missed feeding due to bad weather was when "outbreak proportion" hit.
"If they are not managed in their body condition scores, they're not at that ideal body condition score when it hits, they're even more predisposed to it," she said.
She said farmers needed to focus on the time of day they were supplementary feeding skinny, maiden and twin ewes.
She said ewes needed time in the morning to bond with dropped lambs, time after that to eat and then time before dusk to return to their lambs and re-bond with them.
"It just goes back to really good planning and for many people, they may have encountered this once before or maybe never before," she said.
"If you're feeling a little bit unsure, reach out and get some advice and help."
Mr Leeming suggested broadcasting feed across paddocks to keep ewes dispersed was one measure farmers could take, as well as spreading grain in several spots.
"We can always try to help, we can always try our best to try and turn things around," Dr Gaussen added, as she encouraged farmers to reach out.
She said many just needed to be assured they were on the right track.
However, she said lamb survival rates were already down on previous years.
"A lot of clients are finding that they're having reduced marking percentages to normal," she said.
"While our numbers and rates may not be as good as we've had normally, we just have to try and make the best out of the situation that we can."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.