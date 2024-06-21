'An ideal bull bucks like hell': Jackson family mad for wild rodeo

The ideal bucking bull is one that bucks like hell, according to David Jackson, Moyston.
The sheep farmer said his fondness for the rodeo started 15 years ago and his grandson, Ned (12), was now following suit.
"I really, really love them," he told Stock & Land at his kitchen table.
"It's heaps of fun."
Bucking bulls had become a hobby of Mr Jackson and family over recent years with their prized bull 'Jackhammer' awarded Bucking Bull of the Year for 2016.
"His daring exploits and athleticism demand respect," Mr Jackson said.
The family travelled to New South Wales and South Australia for the rodeo schedule and kept bulls at the renowned Woodall Rodeo Promotions, Heywood.
His wife, Carol Jackson, said it was just like owning a racehorse and there was great excitement each time one of their animals was set loose with a rider in the arena.
The family shot down any suggestion that bucking bulls were on the decline.
"It is bigger up [in NSW] but since Covid, it's just made a huge recovery as far as crowds go here too," Mr Jackson said.
"There might be a few less riders but the crowds, everywhere has just been a record this past season."
He explained that bucking bulls were especially bred for the rodeo.
"The bucking bulls mothers would all be sisters to bucking bulls," he said.
"They've all got some sort of Brahman in them.
"They're a bit more athletic and don't put on too much weight, rolly skin too."
He said the bulls weren't bucked at rodeos until they were at least two and half to three years old.
"They probably don't buck them much at all until they're nearly two," he said.
"Then they buck them a lot at home.
"The bull riders go there to train and practise and that then teaches the bulls how to go out in the arena."
Mr Jackson said his bulls weren't wild and that myths that the animals were dangerous were untrue.
"Everybody's got the idea that they'll kill you if you get in the pen with them but that's no good," he said.
"You've got to be able to load them on trucks and stuff like that.
"The ideal bull is one that bucks like hell and then just goes back into the pen."
He said he had been "very fortunate" with the bulls they'd picked out over the years and said it all required the work of Ronnie Woodall and his team, Heywood.
Ms Jackson said her bull 'Carol's Pet' was one of the best.
She said he was fond of "bursting out of the chutes and dumping many bull riders in the dust".
The retired bull had a lifetime record of 116 buck outs with only four qualified rides, including Professional Bull Riding events (PBR).
Mr Jackson said he wanted younger generations to get involved in the sport and was hopeful his own grandchildren would follow the tradition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.