Nationals slam pig welfare inquiry report, describing it as 'political stunt'

The Nationals have slammed a report tabled to the Victorian Parliament following an inquiry into the state's pig welfare standards.
The Legislative Council Economy and Infrastructure Committee report, published yesterday, was nothing but an "appalling pig and poke", according to Nationals Eastern Victoria MP Melina Bath.
Ms Bath criticised the report for what she said was a "lack of impartiality, fairness, and consideration of scientific evidence".
The report, which followed a series of committee hearings and stakeholder submissions, made a range of recommendations including a suggestion that there should be mandatory CCTV on pig farms to stop animal activists from trespassing.
Ms Bath said "history was repeating itself" and claimed the recommendations were an example of the Animal Justice Party (AJP) attacking farmers.
She said this attack had been endorsed by Labor MPs.
"The inquiry was instigated by animal activists in another push to end livestock farming in Victoria," she said.
"In supporting the AJP, Labor has once again sold out our farmers - history is repeating itself and this pork industry inquiry report is farm trespass 2.0."
Ms Bath insisted there was no mandate to end livestock farming in Victoria and said despite this, AJP and Labor were attempting to "strangle the pig industry by stealth".
She said the inquiry report was attempting to introduce extreme, costly, and unnecessary regulatory pressure on pig farmers.
On Thursday, the Nationals MP moved a parliamentary motion calling on the government to reject the extreme elements of the report.
"The Nationals will always stand up for our law-abiding farmers and push back against blatant attacks," she said.
"Pork is the second most consumed meat in Australia, and it is a vital component of our food chain.
"I think the public will ridicule the AJP and Labor for going after their breakfast bacon and ham sandwich.
"The Victorian pork industry has clearly demonstrated an ongoing commitment to improving animal welfare standards and deserves our support."
AJP member and committee chair, Georgie Purcell MP, said the report had made some "landmark" recommendations.
She said she was "particularly excited" about the recommendation to introduce a legislative ban on sow stalls.
"We know that the pig industry committed to doing this voluntarily in 2017 and our committee found that they have not been able to do that," she said.
Ms Purcell insisted that the report's recommendations involved working with the pig industry.
Focusing on the suggestion that carbon dioxide stunning of pigs should be ended, she said there were international examples of alternatives.
She hit out against those opposing the report and said Victorians were looking for improved welfare on pig farms.
