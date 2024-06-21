CFA strike plan worsens renewables feud

A group of western Victorian Country Fire Authority (CFA) brigades have written to CFA head office informing the organisation they will not fight fires on properties with renewable energy infrastructure.
The 24 brigades, centered on the eastern Wimmera, which has been a key battleground between local landholders and participants in the Victoria to New South Wales Interconnector (VNI West) renewable energy project, have said the renewable energy projects represent additional fire risk which the developers are not helping to mitigate.
A group of five CFA brigades, Callawadda, Wallaloo East, Traynors Lagoon, Gre Gre Village and Gooroc initially combined to form Firefighters Against Renewables Over Victoria (FAROV) in response to concerns about the large scale expansion in renewable energy projects and infrastructure such as high voltage transmission lines.
Since then FAROV spokesperson Jason Barratt, captain of the Traynors Lagoon Fire Brigade, said another 19 brigades had pledged their support behind the group.
Mr Barratt said his group had written to both CFA headquarters and the state emergency services minister Jaclyn Symes informing them of the proposed industrial action.
"We made the decision as we consider this rapid expansion of high voltage transmission lines untenable in terms of the additional risk to lives and property," Mr Barratt said.
Fellow FAROV member Peter Knights, of the Gre Gre Village brigade, said dealings with representatives of the VNI West project had been frustrating.
"We have not had anything that resembles proper consultation, there has been no consideration of the genuine concerns we have surrounding our communities," Mr Knights said.
"This is a fire-prone area at the best of times and we believe these powerlines will increase that risk, potentially putting lives and property at risk."
Mr Barratt said this was the catalyst behind the decision.
"We are happy to volunteer for our community but we aren't happy to act as a free labour force for outside interests who are not prepared to mitigate the risks they are creating via these projects."
"The group feels we are well within our rights as volunteers to make this call."
A spokesperson for Transmission Company Victoria (TCV), a company created by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO)to manage the VNI West transmission project rejected claims the transmission lines were dangerous.
"As a rule, transmission lines don't start fires," the spokesperson said.
Under the proposed industrial action the brigades will black out around the perimeter of properties but property owners must come up with their own solutions to fight the fire internally.
"There would be an exception to this if personal safety or lives are threatened but otherwise we will look to protect the broader community but not the properties where these additional risks are being created."
CFA headquarters said it was aware of the concerns of the brigades.
CFA deputy chief officer Brett Boatman said it was working through the issue.
"We are working with our members on issues around fighting fires near transmission lines and renewable energy resources such as solar farms and battery energy storage solutions," Mr Boatman said.
"The concerns from our CFA members have been heard and we are working with them to ensure the right information is out there."
"CFA recently delivered training in St Arnaud around fighting fires under transmission lines." "This training will continue to take place to other brigades in the western region."
However, the FAROV members said there would be no fighting fires under power lines until all current and proposed projects were halted and appropriate consultation and reconsideration of alternative solutions were considered.
"There has been no consultation with the people who actually live here as to what impacts the power lines will have, not only in terms of being able to run our farms but with things like how it will impact the way water runs and create unwanted pooling, everywhere you look there are unanswered questions," Mr Knight said.
"We feel this has been railroaded through, with strong government support the project leaders have felt they can do what they like, without considering the impacts poor planning will have."
The TCV spokesperson denied there had been insufficient consultation with impacted communities.
"As we narrow down the route for transmission, we will work closely with the communities adjacent to the proposed easement and consult with experts such as the CFA, to minimize any risks and to understand opportunities to support local firefighters," the said.
"TCV has consulted widely with landholders and communities in relation to the development of the VNI West project. TCV's April community drop-in sessions in Kerang, Charlton and Stawell marked 30 community information sessions held, hearing from around 1,300 community members."
Mr Barratt said another big issue was the insurance question.
"Properties nearby electricity generation or transmission assets may see higher insurance premiums due to the higher risk of fires, we want to see those reaping the benefits of the projects to pay their fair share."
"At present the projects seem designed to line the pockets of those a long way away from the communities bearing the additional risk."
"We're not going to be free labour for a greedy, investor centric renewables industry which is focused only on profit with complete disregard of the destruction of our unique, beautiful and productive regional landscapes and communities."
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), overseers of the VNI West project, has been contacted for comment.
