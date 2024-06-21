Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Beef farmers told to prepare for a prolonged, US-driven cattle price lift

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated June 21 2024 - 2:09pm, first published 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian cattle prices look positive for the years ahead, according to Rabobank food and agribusiness senior analyst Angus Gidley-Baird. Picture by Barry Murphy
Australian cattle prices look positive for the years ahead, according to Rabobank food and agribusiness senior analyst Angus Gidley-Baird. Picture by Barry Murphy

Australian beef farmers should prepare for a prolonged cattle price uplift, according to Rabobank food and agribusiness senior analyst Angus Gidley-Baird.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.