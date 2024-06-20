Constraints relaxation 'roadmap' underway: to be finished by end of year

The Murray-Darling Basin Authority, in collaboration with state and commonwealth governments, is developing what it calls a Constraints Relaxation Implementation Roadmap.
MDBA chief executive Andrew McConville said the Roadmap was being developed to support Basin states progress projects that unlocked the full potential of environmental water, by removing barriers to flows in the Murray-Darling Basin.
"Removing some of the barriers to environmental water delivery will allow water managers to restore more natural flow patterns, and better connect rivers with their floodplains, including low-lying wetlands, flood runners, and creeks," Mr McConville said.
"Over the past five years, state governments have been working hard to understand how rivers will respond to the 'relaxation' of some of these constraints.
"These include low-lying bridges, crossings, private land and decades old river operating rules that restrict environmental water reaching important wetland and floodplain environments."
He said the work involved community consultation and detailed technical work to understand who would be affected and to what degree, so that further engagement could be undertaken, and appropriate responses developed to address impacts.
"Governments are now coming together to develop a Roadmap as part of a renewed commitment to deliver these projects in a more coordinated way," he said.
"With $3.5 million in funding from the Australian government the MDBA is leading delivery of the Constraints Relaxation Implementation Roadmap by the end of the year.
"These projects are complex and will require time to properly engage with affected landholders and communities."
But he said they were essential to realising the full benefit of the investments made to secure environmental water and achieve the long-term environmental outcomes of the Basin Plan.
"Our challenge by the end of 2024 is to map out a collective pathway to resolve shared issues and progress existing projects against a realistic timeframe," he said.
The Water Amendment (Restoring Our Rivers) Act 2023 requires that the MDBA prepare a Constraints Relaxation Implementation Roadmap (Roadmap) by the end of 2024.
The Roadmap will not investigate the details of the individual constraints relaxation projects themselves, or make recommendations on the delivery of individual projects.
Those were matters for state governments through their individual 'constraints relaxation' programs.
To give feedback, share ideas or get more information please visit the Constraints Roadmap page on the Murray-Darling Basin Authority website.
