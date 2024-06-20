Cattle facial recognition technology Stoktake wins a startup pitch

The head of a cattle facial recognition technology start-up says he wasn't expecting to win a recent Melbourne climate and ag tech pitch competition.
Stoktake took home nearly $200,000 in prizes in the The Startup Network, Cremorne, competition.
Stoktake chief executive Phillip Zada said he didn't expect to come out on top.
"Unless you are doing climate tech, it's really, really hard - that's where the love is, at the moment," Dr Zada said.
"There was stiff competition, the other competitors were really good."
He said the win helped validate what Stoktake was attempting to do.
It works by taking a photo or a three-five second video of the animal's face on a smartphone, or tablet, then uploading it to Stoktake's proprietary AI and Machine Learning cloud platform.
That produces a unique profile of the cow which is then shared with the owner.
"The identification algorithm profiles a cow in a way that produces the same outcome as unique as fingerprints on humans," Dr Zada said.
"It has an accuracy of over 99.6per cent, based on the 25,000 cattle images we have tested."
It could be a key tool in helping combat cattle theft, which was under reported he said.
"Many farmers would not know their animals might be missing," he said.
"It's also a nightmare for law enforcement to track down stolen animals, as they are often quickly transferred interstate."
He said Stoktake was a recent finalist in the Beef 24 Pitch in the Paddock competition, Rockhampton, Qld.
Stoktake also featured at the recent Melbourne Future Ag conference.
There was potential for Stoktake to be used soon in a 100,000 head cattle herd, near Sao Paulo, Brazil, he said.
"That's a big one," Dr Zada said.
"If it comes over the line, essentially it could happen within the next 30-60 days," he said.
"Wherever you need to identify an animal, our tech can play really nicely - it's just simple and unhackable.
"It's like a Chubb security sign on your gate, people will know your cows are protected by Stoktake, so what is the point of stealing them, if you can't sell them?"
In Australia, he said he was getting interest from a lot of smaller producers, "who are just sick of the problems of losing ear tags.
"When the tags do fall off, the farmer can just take a photo and identify the animal - it's a big win," Dr Zada said.
Agriculture Victoria was also running a pilot program at its Ellinbank SmartFarm research centre.
"People can actually come and see and play with the tech - all they need is their smart phone," he said.
"We are building advances to the technology where we can put hands-off cameras in different areas so we can identify the cattle as they are coming up to the milking bails," he said.
"We are actually refining that, right now, it's that fresh."
