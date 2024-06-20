Stock & Land
Home/Politics

Report calls for mandatory CCTV on pig farms to stop animal activists from trespassing

JG
By Jason Gregory
June 20 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pig welfare standards have been under the spotlight in Victoria. Picture via Shutterstock
Pig welfare standards have been under the spotlight in Victoria. Picture via Shutterstock

Forcing pig farmers and slaughterhouses to install video surveillance could stop animal activists creating biosecurity risks by trespassing onto private properties looking for breaches of animal welfare, according to a Victorian parliamentary inquiry report.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.