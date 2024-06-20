Tax return time is coming - here's a different way to increase deductions

A regional Victorian food and fibre lobby group is taking the unusual step of asking people to consider giving it a tax-deductable donation, ahead of the end of the financial year.
Food and Fibre Great South Coast (FFGSC) represents producers and supply chains in the south-west.
It's partly funded by the Southern Grampians, Moyne, Warrnambool, Corangamite and Glenelg councils.
Chief executive Nicole Newman said FFGSC was a not-for-profit organisation, with individual donors giving money throughout the year, or annually.
The EOFY appeal had proven worthwhile in the past, she said.
"It is a successful way for us to get more income to actually deliver more projects for the region," Ms Newman said.
"Every dollar we get in goes back into initiatives we can deliver for the region, whether that be events or programs.
"It's an unusual concept but one that seems to work, because the work we are doing is so significant for the region."
She said FFGSC was happy to let people know where the money would be spent.
"We are trying to really listen and hear what our community wants us to be doing," she said.
FFGSC's goal was 1000 contributions of $200 or more a year, which would make the organisation sustainable and achieve a higher impact into the future, she said.
Some activities where the money might be used were nurturing food and fibre careers, through the Careers Advisory Panel and other activities; advocaing for energy fairness, decarbonisation and regional investment and issues around water supply and usage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.