Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Winter of discontent ahead for Western District

By Bryce Eishold and Gregor Heard
Updated June 24 2024 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dreeite South, near Colac, Angus grazier Mark Jacobs, says it is one of the driest spells in his area he can recall. Photo by Bryce Eishold.
Dreeite South, near Colac, Angus grazier Mark Jacobs, says it is one of the driest spells in his area he can recall. Photo by Bryce Eishold.

Livestock producers in one of Australia's most reliable agricultural zones in Victoria's Western District are budgeting on having to feed animals until at least September after a horror autumn.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.