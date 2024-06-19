Disappointment over VFF decision on future 'grains money' spending

Grain growers have asked the Victorian Farmers Federation to give them a "business proposal" as to how it intends to use money, liquidated from the Grains Group deed poll investment.
The VFF is set to use the millions of dollars still left, after it was cashed out in May, to pay down bank debt and possibly levies owed to Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF).
The VFF cashed out the $9.87 million deed poll, leaving $5.02 after the payment of some of its debt.
Its approach to the deed poll has been one of the main reasons behind a group of grain growers seeking to oust the president Emma Germano and vice president Danyel Cuccinotta.
"The VFF intends to utilise the relevant funds in and towards the requirements of the VFF from time to time, as directed by the board, provided always that such utilisation is consistent with the VFF's purposes," the organisation's board said in a letter to the Grains Group.
"This will be no different to how VFF utilises its other property."
In response, Grains Group vice president Ryan Milgate, Minyip, wrote back saying the funds dated back to 1996, when a legal agreement was signed allowing the VFF Property Trust to hold funds "for standing benefit of the Grains Group.
"The VFF agreed that it would not sell, transfer, assign, mortgage, encumber or otherwise deal with these shares or any interest in them unless in accordance with written direction provided by the Grains Group." he said in the letter.
The group had been "insufficiently consulted" over deed poll decisions, during the last 12 months, he said.
"We note that due process in alignment with the standing 2012 deed poll policy and proceedure has not been followed," he said.
"It is the firm view of the Grains Group, as custodians of the deed poll funds, that for any monies to be spent a comprehensive business proposal is required to enable the Grains Group to establish an informed view on the organisational and industry value of such expenditure.
"We therefore request further information on the VFF's proposed utilisation of the existing funds."
The VFF also recently announced it was withdrawing from an additional five national commodity councils, as well as the ADF.
Mr Milgate said the decision completely went against the original deed poll agreements "and it's just not on.
"It appears even though there have been several signed deeds between the VFF and the Grains Group, the current leadership have no intention, no interest or appetite to honour those agreements.
"Our hands are tied, we have no staff and no financial resources, they have essentially milked the cow dry and thrown us out in the desert."
Mr Milgate said it was a "fiduciary duty" of the board to retire debt, in a time of financial constraint.
"My feeling is the board doesn't have many other options," he said.
"It's a terrible situation".
Mr Milgate said half the dividend from the $9m investment had been going to the running of the Grains Group, with the other half supporting the VFF with its operating expenses..
"We had no major issues," he said.
"We were essentially self funding and subsidising - through good will - the VFF."
ADF president Ben Bennett, Pomborneit, said it was good the VFF appeared to be acknowledging the debt to the peak national dairy body.
The ADF is currently taking the VFF to court to recover $500,000 in unpaid levies.
"Why do we need to go to court?" Mr Bennett said.
"It is perplexing."
He said he hadn't been notified the VFF would be paying the ADF, out of the remaining deed poll money.
"There is just too much heated discussion, we need to take stock and discuss this without the emotional overtones, lets just to stick to business."
He declined to comment on the use of grains money for the levies, as it was up to the VFF to do what it needed to do.
"It's not for us to suggest how they run their finances - but actions speaks louder than rhetoric," he said.
"When it is sitting in our account, we will know."
VFF president Emma Germano has been contacted for comment.
