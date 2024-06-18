Geelong young farmers working towards a 'fairer, more resilient' food system

A group of young farmers outside Geelong are working towards a "fairer, more resilient" food system.
The team at the Common Ground Project, Freshwater Creek, grow vegetables and fruit for the local community and enable other local producers to market and sell their produce.
Horticulture farming through a regenerative approach on 2 hectares, a team of 15 staff led by chief executive Felicity Jacob facilitated school visits and food education for the surrounding, urban population.
The farm's produce was also used in its on-site cafe.
"We exist to empower agency and advocacy by offering an inclusive space for growing, cooking, knowledge sharing, and ongoing community collaboration," Ms Jacob said.
"It's about working towards a fairer, more resilient food system for everyone.
"In particular supporting those facing the greatest barriers or disadvantages towards accessing fresh local food."
The farm, first set up in 2019, provided hands-on workshops, training and employment pathways through its Food Knowledge programs, which directly supported its Food Relief efforts in the Geelong region.
Stock & Land visited the farm recently to learn about its work to date and plans for the future.
Farm manager Fraser Telfer explained that the majority of the crops grown had 60 day growing cycles.
"We have a lot of high rotation crops because we supply to chefs and the community market," he said.
"A lot of things we grow here are under 60 days to maturity or less - a lot of salads, leafy greens and that sort of thing, carrots, beets, radishes and turnips.
"It's a good sort of mix where it's meeting the needs of restaurants, community, and fresh produce markets."
Mr Telfer said part of the project was about "educating students on what a small farm looks like and what you can make do on a small property".
His colleague, Food Hub coordinator Amy Tacey, said more and more young people and those living in urban areas cared about where their food came from since Covid.
"We've definitely seen a spike in people wanting to see where their food comes from," she said.
"Veggie boxes across the state went up.
"The supermarket duopoly has the majority there but we see a lot of interest, and we would love to see more, of people coming down to see where their food comes from and who produces in this region."
Ms Tacey said the project was only now starting to get a handle on all the small-scale producers in south west Victoria and what they produced.
The Common Ground team was working to connect these farmers with consumers to encourage more demand, locally.
Mr Telfer said such localised food production and consumption could be a way of securing food supply in future.
"We know that if we have more of these small-scale systems of growing that are responding to the landscape and the land in a holistic way, we'll be able to not only meet our community food supply but we'll be able to have resilience and respond to whatever ecological shocks we may have," he said.
However, he said it was difficult to get that balance right - ecological protection and sufficient food production.
"We're not going to keep up with the production of large scale million dollar acreages and big production farms," he said.
"Many small micro farms in communities will be able to keep up supply locally.
"It's just about re-localising.
"By importing from around the world and around the country, we're going to have impacts and dependencies that we can't meet.
"Really, we need to rethink the paradigm of localising our farm system, our supply to smaller scale farms.
"They're not necessarily the solution but they will be a solution."
Ms Jacob said more and more young people were also demonstrating a desire to work in agriculture and food production.
"There's quite a few young growers around the region but there's also a very common knowledge that a lot of the farmers' average age is upwards of 60," she said.
"I think there's a growing passion for young people to be working in agriculture and food systems but it's also still very underpaid and not valued as a profession.
"I think the challenge for someone to have a long term career in this, you're choosing between your lifestyle and career."
Ms Jacob called for a whole of government approach that supported food systems first and foremost.
She said farmers could not solely call on consumers to pay more for food in the current economic climate.
Ms Tacey added that the farm was working towards demonstrating how human and ecological health could go hand in hand.
The Common Ground Project was seeking more government support and funding to continue its work.
