New beef and dairy IVF laboratory set to open in Melbourne within months

US-based in vitro fertilisation company Vytelle has announced plans to open a new Australian-based laboratory in Victoria.
It's the 21st Vytelle ADVANCE lab opened globally, and the third in Australia, by the Kansas, USA based operation.
"This expansion further signifies Vytelle's commitment to providing innovative reproductive solutions and unparalleled access to hormone-free IVF for beef and dairy farmers in Australia," regional director Andrew Donoghue said.
"It'll be in the next few months - we haven't got an absolute opening date but we want to get things lined up for the busy period.
"The take-up we have had from southern beef producers and Victorian dairy farmers has been phenomenal, it makes a lot of sense for us to open up a second base," he said.
Farmers were being supplied from Brisbane and a Melbourne laboratory was "the logical next step."
It also opened up the accessibility of fresh IVF programs, he said.
"We like to say with our frozen programs, we really are the most accessible, reliable and predictable IVF provider," he said.
"There is a massive interest from dairy farmers."
The announcement comes just ten months after the opening of Vytelle's Brisbane lab.
"Our demonstrated results with direct transfer frozen embryo are revolutionising market perceptions around the use and possibilities of Vytelle's frozen embryos to overcome historical logistical challenges delivering predictable results," Mr Donoghue said.
"The Melbourne lab will open up increased possibilities to expand our services to offer both frozen and fresh embryos programs in the region to our customers."
