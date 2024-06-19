Big price forecast for two high rainfall blocks near Leongatha

Two high rainfall farm blocks are for sale in the Nerrena district near Leongatha in South Gippsland.
The pair are about 10km from each other - neither has a home and agents suggest well over $10,000 per acre is the expected selling price for each.
A larger block is being offered for $11,500 per acre and the second, smaller farm is looking for $14,500/ac.
Average annual rainfall in the district is above 900mm.
Ray White Rural's first property is in Beilby's Road across 47 hectares (115 acres) priced to sell at $14,500 per acre.
At that price, the offer is around $1.67 million.
It also has an added 13 acres of Tarwin River lease as a sweetener to the deal.
Agents said the land featured heavy carrying river flats and gentle rises, ideal for fattening cattle or perfect for a dairy turnout block.
"Great location with excellent home sites available with power already connected to the property," agents said.
The farm is subdivided into 11 paddocks with electric fencing and reliable water supply provided from dams and the Tarwin River.
It has stockyards with crush, loading race plus an adjacent machinery shed.
It is only a short distance from Leongatha and Koonwarra.
On the second offering in Hughes Road, the house block has been cut neatly separated from the farmland and is on offer for $11,500 per acre.
The house is out of the picture but the hay shed, stock yards and water infrastructure remain on the 101 hectares (249 acres).
Buyers should be looking to offer around $2.86 million all up.
Agents say the undulating land is heavy carrying and ideal for fattening cattle.
The hay shed has a water tank and the yards has a crush plus loading ramp.
A central laneway leads through the property to the yards.
Fencing is rated as "good" with solar electric fencing on the boundary and some internal fences.
Agents said a reliable water supply was provided by dams.
The property is about 10 minute travel time to Leongatha and five minutes to Dumbalk.
For more information on both properties contact the agents from Ray White Rural - Michael Hanily on 0417 311756, Kasey Bowman on 0439 207196 and Jason Harris on 0417 640079.
