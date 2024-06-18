Stock & Land
Sheepvention ram sale cancelled after not getting anticipated entry numbers

Updated June 19 2024 - 8:37am, first published June 18 2024 - 1:54pm
Elders agent Ross Milne conducting last year's Merino ram sale at Sheepvention. Picture supplied
The annual Sheepvention Merino ram sale has been cancelled after not receiving enough entries.

