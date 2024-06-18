Government urged to ensure Melbourne's urban growth boundary is protected

A leading Melbourne planner says the state government needs to show how its plan for housing growth will occur within the existing urban growth boundary, to reduced concerns over any impact on agricultural land.
The state government has released building targets for every Victorian council, as it seeks to encourage the construction of 800,000 more properties in the next decade.
RMIT University Professor in Sustainability and Urban Planning Andrew Butt said while "there was no signal from the government" the urban growth boundary (UGB) was up for review
But the plan remained silent on whether new construction would be contained in current boundaries.
The UGB, which is intended to limit the push into non-urban land on Melbourne's outskirts, stretches from Melton in the west to Lang Lang in the south and Wallan in the north.
"These published targets present a risk that the easy option would be to expand the boundary - it's not the best option, but it might be an easy option," Prof Butt said.
"The government needs to demonstrate how they are going to fit within the existing growth boundary - and that might require some consideration of the existing yield in areas that are yet to be developed and consequently the infrastructure needed to support higher densities in those locations."
The government's goal is 70pc of new homes in Melbourne going in established areas, with the remainder in outer-suburban growth areas.
Peri Urban Councils Victoria (PUCV) chair Michael Leaney said the group would be going to government to raise concerns about what infrastructure was planned, to accompany the targets.
"There is nothing indicating that any of that infrastructure will be built," he said.
Councils did not have the ability to provide services like sewerage, schools, kindergartens, community centres, libraries and swimming pools, he said.
"The challenge with this is land supply is going to be an issue," he said. "It means they are going to have to consume more land, around our key towns." Cr Leaney said.
It was pleasing government was encouraging higher density, but he expected communities would push back on that.
"People move into our area for lifestyle choices and the look and feel of the area - do you maintain that look and feel, if you have very high density housing?," he said.
"If people are so desperate to have this housing they have a choice - you either consume more valuable farmland, or go up," Cr Leaney said.
Mitchell shire is one of the council areas earmarked for the most significant growth, up by 212 per cent, or 21,800 homes in 2023 to 68,000 in 2051.
Mitchell shire deputy mayor Nathan Clark said it was good for the government to set targets.
He said most farming activity in the shire was now carried out north of the urban growth boundary.
"When they moved it (the UGB) out to Wallan, that meant everything south of that was going to be residential," he said
"We have to take that on the chin, in terms of primary production."
New housing growth was likely to occur around Wallan South and Beveridge West, he said.
"The thing I have some hope for is the state government has targets for development in the city, which means going up," Cr Clark said.
"I call it the Tokyoification of Melbourne - because you can't just keep pushing out forever through the borders."
Kilmore sheep producer Kevin Butler said there was "ample potential' for subdivision to the east of where he and wife Rhonda farmed.
"That's designated as rural, it's hilly, quarrying and farming country and its just not applicable and the shire is standing firm on no further sub-division there," Mr Butler.
He agreed setting up infrastructure, including the Kilmore-Wallan bypass, was vital when it came to new development.
"They really do need to open up old Sydney Road as a link to the airport - once there is an accident on the Hume freeway, you have five kilometres of carpark," he said.
He said a lot of the land around Kilmore was given over to hobby farms - "they don't pass any pub test in making any money for themselves, or hardly even paying their own rates".
Chris Balaczs, Sage Farm, Bannockburn is in Golden Plains shire, another outer Melbourne area earmarked for significant expansion in housing stock.
Figures released by the government show the number of homes in the shire is expected to grow by 20pc, or 11,700, by 2051.
"My view is that there needs to be more housing and a lot of the agricultural land that adjoins the Bannockburn housing estates really is hobby farms, rather than commercially viable agricultural ventures," he said.
"That's probably the first part that's going to get gobbled up, with rezoning."
He said he felt it was "sensible" to expand in the Bannockburn area.
"There needs to be a blend of housing going into smaller land holdings, which isn't going to realistically have an impact on agricultural output, because they are too small to produce anything of commercial quantity," he said.
The draft targets for each local government area can be found at engage.vic.gov.au/project/shape-our-victoria/page/housing-targets-2051.
