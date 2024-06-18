Stock & Land
'Gift we don't use': Gippsland farmer puts cattle under trees for bigger bucks

By Barry Murphy
June 18 2024 - 1:00pm
Clinton Tepper, Warragul, has been grazing cattle under tree plantations for several years and said the two enterprises work in tandem. Picture by Barry Murphy
A Gippsland farmer has found a win-win solution where cattle farming and timber growing go hand in hand and create increased income.

