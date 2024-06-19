Lamb prices gaining momentum, with best pens surging past 800c/kg

Lamb prices are gaining momentum, particularly for quality slaughter lambs.
The best pens have surged to over 800 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
In the eastern states, the trade lamb indicator this week is showing trade lambs sitting at 722c/kg, up 15c/kg.
Heavy lambs also saw a rise of 6c/kg, reaching 717c/kg.
However, drying conditions have discouraged restockers to participate in the market, resulting in a 4c/kg decline in the restocker indicator, now at 611c/kg.
Mutton prices faced a setback, dropping 23c/kg to 357c/kg.
At the Wagga Wagga, NSW, lamb sale, heavy lambs saw strong bidding, gaining up to $7 a head for lambs over 30kg, with the top pen reaching $279.
Trade lambs hit $204, mostly driven by southern processors.
A notable example was a single run of 1014 lambs weighing 24kg, selling in one bid for $194, with lambs 22-24kg averaging 773c/kg.
The sheep market steadied, with prices dropping $8-$18.
Dubbo, NSW, experienced a price lift of $7 following the long weekend, benefiting domestic lambs.
Heavy trade lambs fetched between $160-$205, averaging 720c/kg.
Well-supplied heavy lambs were priced from $186-$250.
Restockers showed confidence, paying similar rates to the previous sale for lambs with weight and frame.
Smaller yardings of quality lambs this week have sparked stronger demand, causing gradual price increases.
At Corowa, NSW, trade lambs were in high demand, reaching a top price of $198 and averaging 733c/kg.
Prices for extra-heavy lambs fluctuated due to lower weights, ranging from $180-$245.
Store buyers and feedlots supported the lighter trade categories, paying $128-$148.
Lightweight lambs back to the paddock sold for $50-$78.
At the Bendigo lamb sale, quality continued to decline, with less weight and finish in a wintery yarding.
Two major exporters that were watching from the sidelines didn't help prices, as buyers picked through the offering.
Trade lambs slipped $3 on quality, averaging 718c/kg.
Heavy lambs sold from $178-$244, averaging 698c/kg.
At Ballarat's lamb market, the focus was on heavy lambs over 30kg, with intense bidding driving prices to a top of $282 and an average of 753c/kg.
Trade lambs remained unchanged, with 24-26kg lambs making $153-$202.
In the mutton sale prices headed south with less competition from a smaller group of buyers.
Rates declined by $18-$20 for heavy ewe mutton, selling at an average price of 319c/kg.
Trade sheep sold for between $62-$100, averaging 389c/kg.
