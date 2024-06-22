Wanrua Poll Herefords marks 70 years with a bold breeding plan for 2028

A Victorian Hereford breeder plans to double his stud herd to comprise 500 breeding females within the next four years as Wanrua Poll Herefords celebrates its platinum anniversary.
Wanra Poll Herefords stud principal Andrew Manson, Newry, says his aim is to grow the stud's herd 50 per cent by 2028, retaining the top 80pc of heifers over the next four years.
It marks a significant milestone in the Manson family's involvement with the stud which turns 70 in 2024.
"Like all farming, there's been ups and downs and good years and bad years, but we've had a strong family to work together with," Andrew said.
The stud was started in 1954 by Andrew's father, Ian Manson, who turned 90 in November last year.
"When I was at boarding school in Melbourne I used to go to the Royal show and loved looking at cattle," Ian said.
"I studied the beef cattle entries and took a fancy to them in the late-1940s and the early-1950s, especially the Poll Herefords."
The stud was formed following the purchase of the reserve junior champion Poll Hereford bull of the Melbourne Royal Show in 1954.
It followed the purchase of the junior champion heifer and a cow with a calf at foot from Mount Hamilton Poll Hereford stud, owned by the late Richard Bryant, near Camperdown.
"In February 1955, we went up to Douglas Carnegie from Kildrummie and bought five cows and the stud went on from there," Ian said.
The stud was named after the family property, Wanrua, which was settled by the Mansons in 1865.
Ian's great-grandfather purchased the property not long after migrating from Thurso, Scotland for the gold rush.
"He didn't find any gold, but he wasn't deterred by that," Ian said.
"He did lots of things before he turned to farming: he was a butcher, a foreman of a shearing shed and a foreman of a section of the road between Sale and Yarram, he cleared red gums and carted meat to the goldfields of Walhalla."
Ian said a key reason he was passionate about the Herefords was because of the breed's shape.
"Herefords have a bit of length in them and there's an old stockman's saying that says 'length outweighs depth'," he said.
"When you get shorter cattle, you have less meat and that is why Herefords are so suited for beef production."
Andrew said his family's association with the Newry district and Wanrua spanned six generations.
"We'll be calving down 250 stud cows this year and we're in the process of really increasing numbers significantly in the next couple of years," he said.
"I would like to get up to 500 breeders and we hope to achieve that in three to four years."
The family will sell the bottom 20pc of their heifers, retaining the top 80pc, to achieve this.
In recent years, the family has also exited out of dairying, dispersing their final dairy cows in 2022.
"Now our focus is mostly on beef cattle production, as well as cropping which will include a lot of lucerne and oats," Andrew said.
The 600-hectare property is made up of dry hill country and irrigated river flats from the neighbouring Macalister River, with soils described as rich and dark and ideal for pasture growth.
The option to irrigate is viewed as "some security" because despite being in Gippsland, Newry has an average rainfall of just 600 millimetres.
"It's very expensive to irrigate, but without it we couldn't run as many cattle," Andrew said.
Bulls sold by Wanrua are purchased mainly by graziers for commercial operations in Gippsland.
Andrew said this was testament to the bulls, because they foraged for feed from a young age, and were bred to perform in a range of climatic conditions.
Last year, the stud won the most successful Hereford stud and supreme Hereford exhibit at the Melbourne Royal Show with progeny from Tondara Mason, the second supreme sash since 1999.
The stud plans to compete again at Melbourne this year with a team of young bulls and heifers.
These days Andrew and his wife Caroline live at Wanrua, while Ian and his wife of 66 years Thea live in Maffra.
