Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Wanrua Poll Herefords marks 70 years with a bold breeding plan for 2028

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
June 23 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline and Andrew Manson, Wanrua Poll Herefords, Newry, plan to double their breeding herd of Herefords within four years. Pictures supplied
Caroline and Andrew Manson, Wanrua Poll Herefords, Newry, plan to double their breeding herd of Herefords within four years. Pictures supplied

A Victorian Hereford breeder plans to double his stud herd to comprise 500 breeding females within the next four years as Wanrua Poll Herefords celebrates its platinum anniversary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.