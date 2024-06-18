Extra income from wind turbines offered with Ballarat district farm sale

An unusual offering of a block of sheep country crowned with two wind turbines is heading to auction near Ballarat.
The farmland near Waubra takes in 39 hectares (96 acres) of prime grazing land.
The two turbines are part of a much larger wind farm in the district - neighbouring farms are dotted with them,
Hilly Waubra, about 30km to the north-west of Ballarat, was one of the earliest wind farm locations in the state and went operational in 2009, now hosting 128 turbines.
The wind farm is built on cleared, undulating land, which its builders say is a mix of dairy, cattle, sheep and crop farming land.
The suggested lease income from the two turbines on this farm block has not been made public although hosting turbines is known to pay around $14,000 each per year for the landowner over the life of the project.
Annual average rainfall in this part of the world is around 700mm.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts said the Glenbrae block is an ideal farming out paddock or add-on land.
The property has five main paddocks with the majority deemed arable.
There are two catchment dams and several native plantations providing stock shelter.
"A rare opportunity to purchase a passive income producing property, whilst running your own farming operation," agents suggested.
The online auction will be held on AuctionsPlus on Friday, July 19 at 11am.
For more information contact Adrian Smith from Nutrien Harcourts Victoria on 0400 178945.
