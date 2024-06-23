Taking a trip down memory lane as Stock & Land celebrates 110th birthday

Stock & Land was first published on Wednesday, July 1, 1914, by proprietor Norman Ferguson.
At the time, the publication was dubbed the "official organ of the Associated Stock and Station Agents of Melbourne".
It was published three times a week, to coincide with the old Newmarket livestock selling days, and replaced the Melbourne Stock & Station Journal, which for many years was published weekly to carry reports of livestock sales.
The idea to print three times a week was to ensure farmers had the most up-to-date information possible.
Stock & Land targeted livestock and landholders in Victoria and the Riverina and initially cost one halfpenny.
This was until 1918 when the price doubled to one penny.
A subscription set you back five shillings.
Mr Ferguson was proud of being the first man from the land to run a newspaper with specific saleyard content and outlayed a substantial amount of money to get it off the ground.
Having spent most of his life running livestock in Victoria and NSW, Mr Ferguson forayed into newspapers at the age of 40, buying the Yea Chronicle in 1900.
The Yea Chronicle was a weekly newspaper for farmers and rural communities, with articles and advertisements relating to the dairy industry, wool, stock sales and politics.
Mr Ferguson was still owner of the Yea Chronicle in late 1903 when he was asked to be editor of a new publication, the Bendigo and Northern Districts Stock and Station Journal, also known as the Bendigo Stock Journal.
It was in step with a movement to publish similar newspapers in other regions of Victoria, NSW and Queensland, and was subsidised by the Bendigo stock and station agents.
Its subject was livestock and agricultural industries and it was circulated throughout Bendigo, northern Victoria and the southern Riverina.
After 10 years, the stock agents at Newmarket decided they wanted to publish a state-wide journal, similar to what was already on offer in NSW, and Mr Ferguson came on board as its first editor.
The first editions of Stock & Land looked very different to the paper today.
A small typeface detailed each livestock sale, and there were no photographs.
A look at the first edition also reveals the sorts of prices producers received for their animals.
For example, Bowman, Bethanga Park, sold 35 bullocks at the Melbourne yards for 18 pounds and two shillings.
It was only weeks after the first edition of Stock & Land rolled off the printers that Australia found out the world was at war.
There were huge consequences for the newspapers of the day, because there were not adequate reserves of newsprint, which at the time was imported.
Supplies were costly and so were shipping fees.
Reports surfaced that newsprint was being shipping in by boat, but as quickly as that happened, news emerged the boats had been torpedoed by German submarines.
The first war generated a paper famine, with the effects felt directly at the office of Stock & Land and by its readers.
The Tuesday edition of the paper was temporarily suspended, while the Friday edition was "cut down".
A complete Wednesday edition remained and continued to be printed, which contained all the sheep and cattle markets.
This impacted on revenue, and subscriptions fell because many believed it was another financial commitment that could not be met due to the economic conditions of the day.
At the time, Mr Ferguson said war and drought had doubled the cost of production, while reducing its earnings capacity.
Readers were urged to "pay up" for any outstanding subscriptions and the appeal had the desired effect.
Stock & Land survived the ravages of war and flourished.
Print days and the number of editions in each month varied to meet changing stock market sale days until 1919, when the paper was established as a weekly with publication on Wednesdays.
Unfortunately, long working hours exacerbated Mr Ferguson's existing heart condition and in 1924 he retired from Stock & Land, before he passed away on May 31, 1929.
Mr Ferguson was succeeded at Stock & Land by John McKellar as editor, who became the sole owner-proprietor.
Mr McKellar oversaw the business from its premises in Little Lonsdale Street until 1924, when the business was relocated to to Queensberry Street in North Melbourne to make room for its new Hoe rotary newspaper press.
At the same time, an office in Temple Court in Collins Street was opened for Stock & Land's advertising and editorial staff.
Mr McKellar's only son Rudolph McKellar trained and then worked as a marine engineer before he left life at sea in 1925 to join his father at this printing plant associated with Stock & Land.
When his father died in 1931, Rudolph assumed the editorship, and the paper and its printing and publishing activities were run via private company Stockland Press.
An adjacent building in Queensberry Street was bought in 1937 to accommodate new flatbed letterpress printing machines, but this became too cramped and in 1955 a new two-storey building was built on the site.
The editorial and advertising staff were also brought into the new building, with exception of a small office at the Newmarket saleyards.
In turn, Rudolph's only child, Ian McKellar, joined Stock & Land as a part-timer in the early 1950s and returned from overseas travel to a full-time trainee manager's role in 1957, staying on for 11 years.
As Stock & Land's circulation slowly grew, the printing arm also flourished, and in 1975 the newspaper's parent company merged with Ramsay, Ware Publishing Pty Ltd to become Ramsay Ware Stockland, moving into more-spacious premises on the corner of Victoria and Curzon streets in North Melbourne.
Ruskin Press was added to the fold in 1978, and Horticultural Press Pty Ltd in 1979.
Stockland Press handled the composing, printing and distribution, and owned the machines that were also used for job lot printing.
In the mid-1980s, the major private shareholders, numbering fewer than 50, with equity in the Stockland Holdings, Ramsay Ware Stockland, Stockland Press and S&L Publishing Pty Ltd entities - and with them Stock & Land - were bought out almost entirely by Rural Press Ltd.
Rural Press Ltd eventually became a subsidiary of Fairfax Media, before Fairfax Media merged with Nine in 2018.
A year later, Thorney Investment Group purchased Nine's agricultural and regional titles (under the banner of Australian Community Media), and remains the current owner, with Stock & Land now headquartered in Cremorne.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.