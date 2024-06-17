Stock & Land
Greg Payne says Pakenham saleyards closure has turned carriers 'on their heads'

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated June 18 2024 - 6:39am, first published 6:37am
Veteran livestock carrier Greg Payne, Payne's Livestock Transport, Pakenham South, says the closure of the Pakenham saleyards will leave carriers nowhere to unload cattle in transit. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Veteran livestock carrier Greg Payne, Payne's Livestock Transport, Pakenham South, says the closure of the Pakenham saleyards will leave carriers nowhere to unload cattle in transit. Picture by Bryce Eishold

The owner of fourth-generation Victorian livestock transport business on Melbourne's suburban fringe says he will lose a large portion of his business when the Pakenham saleyards close later this month.

