Kelpies, rainbows and lamb marking: a view from readers and their paddocks

Central Victorian farmer Martin Fasso has finished this year's lamb marking with a photo taken on his family's Mia Mia farm.
The Fasso family, who contribute regularly to Social Media Snapshot, finished marking lambs at the weekend.
"Two mobs done, one of first-cross lambs and the other second cross," Mr Fasso said.
"It doesn't take too much to do with the lamb marking cradle and chute... it makes life a lot easier."
The photo was taken my Mr Fasso's mother, Geraldine Fasso.
Riverina photographer Sharon Granger, Temora, NSW, has also been active with the camera, snapping a photo of her trusty companion BB.
"The photo was taken during sowing and we were taking lunch down to the paddock for the boys," she said.
South-west Victorian farmer Alysia Sanderson, Myamyn, also features this week with a photo of a rainbow taken on her travels.
