Food authorities reassure anxious shoppers amid bird flu outbreak

Australia's chief food regulator has been forced to reassure shoppers that eggs and chicken meat are still safe to eat.
After the sixth Victorian farm became involved in the worsening bird flu outbreak, there has been a COVID-style run on hoarding eggs and some have questioned the food's safety.
The death toll from the Victorian outbreak is fast approaching one million birds, chickens and now ducks.
They are being culled to try and prevent further spread of the virus.
FSANZ, the little known Food Standards Australia New Zealand, is the umpire of food labels and food recalls.
Today it took the unusual step of not issuing a warning on food safety but the opposite.
"Avian influenza is not a food safety concern and it is safe to eat properly handled and cooked chicken meat, eggs and egg products," a FSANZ statement read.
Coles went first with a two carton limit on egg sales this week and others have followed even though Australia has more than enough egg producers outside the quarantine area.
Just like the run on toilet rolls during COVID, it doesn't make sense.
Today (Friday) more signs have been seen at independent grocery stores following Coles' lead.
"There is no evidence to show the virus can be transmitted to people through properly prepared food," the food regulator said.
FSANZ chief executive Dr Sandra Cuthbert said Australia's world-class biosecurity and food regulation systems ensure the safety of the food supply.
"Farms affected by bird flu have been quarantined and the movement of animals and products restricted," Dr Cuthbert said.
"Poultry flocks affected by bird flu are being destroyed as part of the emergency response to contain the disease as it is highly contagious in poultry.
"This approach is to restrict the spread of the disease between birds, not to manage food safety.
"Consumers can be assured poultry and egg products on sale are safe to eat, noting consumers and food businesses should always follow good hygiene practices when handling and preparing food.
"It is always important to ensure proper storage, handling and preparation of food to reduce food safety risks," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.