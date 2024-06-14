Stock & Land
Community input is the key to Basin Plan's future, says head of GMW

Updated June 14 2024 - 11:53am, first published 11:51am
Goulburn-Murray Water is seeking public input to help it minimise what it says are the social-economic impacts of recent changes to the Murray Darling Basin Plan.

