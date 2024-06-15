Renewable energy company clears the air on wind farm process

The world's largest independent renewable energy company has opened up about the decommissioning side of its projects.
RES Global Renewable Energy Solutions has 220 wind farms across the globe.
Decommissioning has been a major concern for landholders considering renewable projects.
But RES lead project manager Toby Coates said it was the responsibility of the organisation behind the project, not the landholder.
"Speaking generally, with a wind farm, the company would lease the land to host the wind turbine for a period of time," he said.
"It's like if you have a commercial lease on a property, by the time the lease is over you are obliged to take all your things out."
RES head of sustainability, communications and engagement Tanya Jackson said the company hadn't undergone a full decommissioning, largely because it offered re-powering solutions that extended the life of the energy facility, for further electricity generation.
"Usually if you have that facility and that level of investment in something that generates the power, then you can look at re-powering options rather than just packing it all up," she said.
"That is where the direction of the industry has headed over the last 20 years, actually decommissioning represents a pretty small number, by comparison.
"I will just say, off the cuff, turbine towers are made from highly recyclable material and valuable metal, a combination of steel and copper, which are all highly sought after materials, so from that respect I'd imagine they will still hold their value in 30 years time.
"There is steel in the turbines and copper and precious metals in the generator itself...at the present time the blades are made of fibre glass so they are probably the one component that are not recyclable at the moment."
Biosecurity was also critical to the project, RES head of sustainability, communications Ms Jackson said.
"RES works with project contractors to ensure these protocols are properly understood and implemented across the project team," she said.
Mr Coates said the renewable company was obliged to fulfil the general biosecurity obligation, which applied to anyone coming onto the project site from other farms.
"The main risk is really in construction, obviously vehicles are a risk, but what we have heard on other projects is the risk generally comes from things like bringing in offsite sand...material you might get from somewhere else, if that is contaminated and brought onto the site," he said.
"The principle that we adopt when we develop and construct these projects is to keep everything we need in our area and get landholders to get on with their business.
"The two are somewhat discrete from one another...that is one of the big benefits of renewable projects in general, that landholders can continue to use the land in the manner that they have historically."
While landholders hosting wind turbines received financial compensation, the impact on neighbouring properties fell under a different protocol.
Ms Jackson said RES worked with project neighbours to develop a tailored benefit scheme for each project, which took into consideration, the level of impact of the project, proximity and likelihood of disruption during construction.
"It is a case by case basis, we engage with the community to understand what that footprint is like and where those neighbours are, and that is part of stakeholder mapping...we engage with them, as stakeholders, to determine what the benefits package should look like," she said.
"Sometimes it is not all about a cheque...they (the stakeholders) might be looking to get some legacy benefits like road upgrades.
"We look to identify what the most suitable route is, but also what the road upgrade might look like, and how we can leave that as a positive legacy for those people there.
"On top of that too, there is a broader benefits package where we identify community groups and determine what the ongoing community benefits package should look like.
