Fox attacks cost producers $51m during lambing

Craig Wilson plans to tag 1200 stud lambs this year but expects to lose at least 150 of them due to fox predation between birth and marking time.
And he's not the only sheep producer that has been impacted by foxes, with reports flowing from across the state with increased attacks during this lambing season.
According to the Centre of Invasive Species Solutions, the cost of fox predation to the sheep industry is $19 million a year in NSW, and $51m nationally.
Mr Wilson, Redgum River Pastoral, Collingullie, who runs a sheep stud as well as a large commercial sheep operation, said he had lost as many as 15 per cent of his lambs this year due to foxes.
Within the 242 hectares where his stud ewes were lambing, he said the operation was on average culling six foxes a week using a range of control methods.
"The thing with the Poll Dorset stud is we're there every morning, so it means we can quantify how many lambs are really getting taken," he said.
"I guess on our other commercial operations we just don't notice it nearly as much.
"In areas where there is not a lot of sheep around, it feels like there are more foxes and they are more intense."
He said what "exacerbates" the fox issue for them was that they were close to town, no neighbours had sheep and the habitat was ideal breeding ground for foxes.
Mr Wilson said he was proactive in best practice for fox control, undertaking baiting before the lambing season started.
They then regularly bait during it, along with professional shooters who have thermal scopes out most nights within lambing mobs.
But with lambing like previous years, he still expects losses.
"If you've got a set of twin ram lambs weighing five kilograms that are perfect in every way, then you go back the next morning to find them dead," Mr Wilson said.
"It can't be anything other than a fox, it's pretty devastating.
"Our rams at the ram sale last year at seven months averaged $1950, so conservatively there's $3000 of dead lambs laying in front of you."
Centre of Invasive Species Solutions national feral cat and fox management coordinator, Gillian Basnett, said recent studies had shown lambs lost due to predation on average was seven per cent.
"That figure can go up or down depending on the number of foxes," Ms Basnett said.
"Some of the studies that have looked at stomach contents of foxes have found a larger percentage of newborn lambs in the stomachs of foxes that are closer to the lambing paddocks.
"When you look at the research it tends to be between 10 per cent and 30pc, but then you look at some of the new research it's about 7pc."
With the increased rainfall along the east coast, Ms Basnett said producers could see an increase in foxes, particularly in places which were more arid.
"Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences do a big pest animal and weed management survey, and the latest one looked at losses to agriculture in NSW due to foxes, which was about $19m a year," she said.
"The total for Australia was $51m, that's the residual costs.
"As for control costs in NSW, there was an estimate done from talking to those farmers, which was $60m and for Australia was $147m."
Ms Basnett said the most effective control measure for the pest was "landholders working together" along with a combination of other tools including baiting, trapping and firearms.
NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said biosecurity was a key priority for the NSW government and a key focus for primary producers.
"A lot of lambing is happening across the state right now and this heightens the risk for producers when combined with the fact we're entering fox breeding season," Ms Moriarty said.
"We know foxes will be active and on the move. This is why we are encouraging producers to take advantage of the NSW government's support available to them to control foxes on their land.
"Producers can contact their nearest Local Land Services biosecurity officer to find out what fox control options are available.
"We encourage farmers to work with their neighbours when undertaking control efforts and to get involved in the coordinated baiting programs Local Land Services (LLS) delivers.
"This is the best way to ensure the most effective results and helps to limit impacts on the livestock sector."
An LLS spokesperson said foxes had a home-range of 500 to 600 hectares, with the average density of foxes being about three to four foxes in every 100 hectares.
This can depend heavily on the time of year and fox activity, especially now being mating season, producers may find two to three foxes within the same area.
The spokesperson said numbers would also be influenced by the amount of pups one female had in a litter.
"Females will usually have between four to five pups but this will depend on the season," the spokesperson said.
"Like many pest animals, less pups are going to survive in poorer seasons while good seasons increase survival rates.
"Baiting in spring and autumn is ideal, particularly autumn as this is when younger foxes are old enough to leave their natal den and go off on their own.
"These inexperienced foxes are more likely to pick up bait, but there is no bad time to bait.
"For sheep producers, we advise to start baiting about 6 weeks before they start lambing, rather than when they are lambing."
When it comes to baiting, the LLS spokesperson said there were guidelines that needed to be followed and encouraged landholders to talk with a local LLS biosecurity officer ahead of baiting to ensure it was done correctly.
"We can talk through rules and regulations, provide advice on the maximum number of baits per property and other similar details," the spokesperson said.
"In saying that, there are guides, for example, a sheep producer should consider running a program for one month to six weeks with baits replaced weekly or as they are taken.
"This allows foxes within that home range to come across the bait at some stage and increases chances of delivering an effective program."
