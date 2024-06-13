Commercial duck farm the latest victim of the avian flu outbreak

A sixth outbreak of avian influenza virus has been confirmed on a Victorian farm - this time a commercial duck operation.
Authorities said the farm was already in quarantine and the flu detection "was not unexpected".
Again the farm was located in the current restricted area in the Golden Plains Shire, near Geelong, where four other outbreaks have been confirmed in the Meredith-Lethbridge areas.
The other case is further west at Terang.
Tests have confirmed the virus is again the high pathogenicity H7N3 strain.
Agriculture Victoria says all the ducks on the farm will be culled and the site will be cleaned and cleared of the infection.
The duck farm produces commercial eggs and meat.
Consumers have been told not to be concerned about eggs and duck meat products as they are safe to consume.
"Victoria has a secure supply chain including the importation of eggs from interstate so the current outbreak has not significantly affected supplies." authorities said.
Victoria's chief veterinary officer Graeme Cooke said this detection is not unexpected given the proximity of this property to an existing infected premises.
'We have established restricted and control areas in proximity to existing infected premises which has assisted us in limiting the spread," Dr Cooke said.
'Agriculture Victoria is working with affected producers and the wider industry to maintain business continuity while minimising risk of disease spread.
'It's a difficult time for our farmers and we're making sure mental health support is available and eligible producers can access compensation.'
Existing movement controls remain in place in designated areas near Terang, Meredith and Lethbridge. This includes:
Within the restricted and control areas, permits are required for the movement of birds, poultry products, feed and equipment on or off properties.
Poultry farmers, backyard flock and bird owners are urged to report any cases of unexplained bird deaths to the VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.