Opposition raises concerns about potential GMW service centre closures

The opposition says farmers in the north-east are facing the closure of another government office, with staff at Cobram's Goulburn-Murray Water office being relocated to Shepparton.
Nationals Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy, said too many services were being pulled out of regional towns and consolidated in urban centres.
"This is yet another example of how Labor's financial mismanagement is being felt in the regions," Mr McCurdy said.
"Yet another service is cut and forced to centralise in a bigger urban centre that is inconvenient for the many hard-working farmers and irrigators near Cobram.
"Rather than being able to get local advice they will have to drive an extra hour or more to Shepparton to access GMW offices."
He claimed centralisation was a key theme of the Victorian government, resulting in services being ripped out of the regions.
"This has been the core Labor philosophy - centralise to save money, regardless of the impact to service delivery in our smaller regional communities," Mr McCurdy said.
"These jobs will never come back to Cobram they will be lost to Shepparton forever.
"GMW is the latest in a long line of cuts and forced closures."
But GMW Water Services Delivery general manager Warren Blyth said since COVID, there had been a significant decrease in foot traffic in regional customer service centres.
"Most of our customers want to do business online," Mr Blyth said.
"Our staff and services have adapted to this, with increased online services complemented by our staff going out to see our customers on farm more often as required."
He said GMW had consolidated customer service centres in the west and central regions.
"We are now looking at consolidating our customer service centres in the east - as in the west and central, any changes in the east will deliver on our commitment to excellence and meeting the changing needs of our customers," he said.
There would be no reduction in staff.
"Consolidating our customer service centres to align with our east, west and central areas helps us ensure fair pricing and a sustainable service offering to our customers now and into the future," he said.
The state government has been contacted for comment.
