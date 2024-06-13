Stock & Land
Opposition raises concerns about potential GMW service centre closures

June 14 2024 - 7:00am
Nationals Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy says he's alarmed at the potential closure of GMWs Cobram office. Picture supplied
Nationals Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy says he's alarmed at the potential closure of GMWs Cobram office. Picture supplied

The opposition says farmers in the north-east are facing the closure of another government office, with staff at Cobram's Goulburn-Murray Water office being relocated to Shepparton.

