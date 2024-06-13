Synthetic biology: Crafting the future of medicine, food and the environment

In an era where technology and biology converge, synthetic biology emerges as a groundbreaking field with the power to revolutionise how we approach healthcare, agriculture, and environmental conservation.
At its core, synthetic biology involves re-engineering organisms for beneficial purposes, utilising cutting-edge genetic editing tools like CRISPR to modify DNA sequences and optimise biological systems for human needs.
This field holds promise for not only creating more effective drugs but also developing sustainable food sources and mitigating environmental damage to set a new precedent for innovation in science.
The medical sector is witnessing a significant transformation, thanks to synthetic biology.
Synthego and Ginkgo Bioworks are pioneering the development of new therapies by designing organisms that can produce pharmaceuticals more efficiently and cost-effectively than traditional methods.
Synthego specialises in CRISPR technology and offers tools that streamline the gene-editing process, making it more accessible for research and therapeutic development.
Similarly, Ginkgo Bioworks leverages synthetic biology to program cells for a range of applications, from producing rare compounds for drugs to engineering bacteria that can detect cancer markers in the human body.
When it comes to food production, synthetic biology offers solutions to some of today's most pressing challenges, including the need for sustainable and ethical food sources. Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat stand at the forefront.
They engineer plant-based products that mimic the taste and texture of meat. With those products, they reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional livestock farming.
These innovations not only address concerns over animal well-being but also significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to efforts against climate change. Synthetic biology is also enabling the cultivation of crops with better nutritional profiles and greater resilience to climate change.
Benson Hill and Pivot Bio, for instance, are developing crops that require fewer resources, such as water and fertilisers, by modifying plant genomes to improve yield and resistance to pests and diseases.
Synthetic biology is changing the way we approach feeding animals in sports, such as horse racing, dog racing, and even falconry.
By optimising the nutritional content of feed, synthetic biology can enhance the health and performance of these animals. In horse racing, the development of tailored, nutrient-rich feed can lead to improved performance and stamina, directly impacting the results of races.
This, in turn, influences betting odds for horse races on Unibet and similar platforms, as better-fed and healthier horses are likely to perform better.
The importance of animal nutrition extends beyond horse racing to other sports involving animals. In dog racing, optimised feed can ensure better health and speed, while in falconry, it can contribute to the birds' agility and hunting skills.
Synthetic biology also plays a pivotal role in environmental conservation and offers novel approaches to cleaning up pollution and restoring ecosystems.
Companies like Synlogic are engineering bacteria to break down pollutants in water and soil. This company provides a biological solution to chemical contamination.
Similarly, Newlight Technologies harnesses the power of microorganisms to convert greenhouse gases into biodegradable plastics, offering an eco-friendly alternative to petroleum-based plastics and helping to reduce carbon footprints.
