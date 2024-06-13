Stock & Land
Home/Recommended

Synthetic biology: Crafting the future of medicine, food and the environment

Updated June 13 2024 - 12:55pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo by Shutterstock.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Synthetic biology: Crafting the future of medicine, food and the environment
Synthetic biology: Crafting the future of medicine, food and the environment

In an era where technology and biology converge, synthetic biology emerges as a groundbreaking field with the power to revolutionise how we approach healthcare, agriculture, and environmental conservation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.