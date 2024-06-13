Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Future of site up in the air as council considers saleyard options

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 13 2024 - 12:56pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire Council chief executive officer David Rae won't speculate on the future use of the site until all avenues were thoroughly explored.
Corangamite Shire Council chief executive officer David Rae won't speculate on the future use of the site until all avenues were thoroughly explored.

Colac agents say it's too early to tell whether the impending closure of Camperdown yards will see more cattle put through the town's monthly store sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.