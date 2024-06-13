Future of site up in the air as council considers saleyard options

Colac agents say it's too early to tell whether the impending closure of Camperdown yards will see more cattle put through the town's monthly store sale.
It had a long-term lease on the facility, which is owned by Corangamite Shire.
Charles Stewart & Co livestock agent Jamie McConachy, Colac, said the town's saleyard was going well at the moment.
"Many saleyards in Victoria and Australia-wide are all under a bit of pressure and Camperdown has had pressure on it, like everyone else, for quite some time," he said.
"What comes of that, we still don't know."
Nutrien livestock agent Phil Douglas, Colac said as numbers had been dropping at Camperdown, agents may well have already switched to other centres.
He said it was likely to spark talk of changing the sale day at the Colac Livestock Selling Centre from Friday to Thursday, something he didn't favour.
"Elders-Stewarts are involved at both Camperdown and Mortlake and they would be well and truly sending their cattle to Mortlake by now, I would have thought," he said.
"We have a shrinking pool, and it's a decision that's gotta to be made."
Mortlake had picked up cattle from the Warrnambool closure, he said but Colac might have a role in selling chopper cows, he said.
"We have shown the initiative in years gone by, being the first with a soft floor and the roof and that's the reason we are still going and the others have dropped off.
"We have good facilities, so that's a win for us."
Colac Otway shire Community and Economy general manager Ian Seuren said the town's yards had the capacity to receive more cattle and would welcome new vendors.
"It is unclear what will happen with the current stock numbers going through the Camperdown yards, and it is a decision for the agents and farmers where they choose to sell their cattle," Mr Sueren said.
"We have not made any decisions about altering our trading day.
"We need to talk with our agents and user groups to see what their needs are given the change that is coming for the region with the closure of the Camperdown yards."
News of the closure came as a "bombshell" to stock agents, some of whom have worked there for more than three decades.
It follows the impending shutdown of Pakenham, while last year the Warrnambool yard was also closed.
Meanwhile, both the Corangamite shire mayor and chief executive say it's "unlikely" the council would take over management of the saleyards as it considers looking for another operator.
Council chief executive officer David Rae said he would not speculate on the site's future before all avenues were explored.
"Council will investigate the future use of the site but - given the business realities prompting RLX's decision- is unlikely to take over management of the saleyard," he said.
"Possibilities include looking for another operator, or identifying alternative uses for the land."
Camperdown mayor councillor Kate Makin said Corganamite was notified on Tuesday, after RLX told local agents.
"While it's disappointing, it's not unexpected - the throughput has been declining, so we we understand the reasons behind it," Cr Makin said.
"I don't think we are in the business of running stock yards, I think there are better people out there, to do that."
She said council would look at all alternatives, whether that was finding another operators or different uses for the land.
RLX had run the facility since 2018 and had good "open and honest communication" with the council, she said.
Cr Makin said she didn't expect a big economic impact, from the loss.
"Saleyards are a community place, where people get together, have a chat and check in on each other, so that will be affected, of course," she said.
