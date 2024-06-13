Stock & Land
'Report the crime, every time': state opposition call to all farmers

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 13 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 11:07am
Opposition police spokesman, Berwick Liberal MP Brad Battin at the Locksley farm crime forum. Picture by Andrew Miller
The state opposition is urging farmers to "report the crime, every time," to build a data base to back its calls for more police in the bush.

