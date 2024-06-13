'Report the crime, every time': state opposition call to all farmers

The state opposition is urging farmers to "report the crime, every time," to build a data base to back its calls for more police in the bush.
Nationals Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland and opposition police spokesman, Berwick Liberal MP Brad Battin this week held a series of farm and community crime forums across the electorate.
Ms Cleeland said sharing stories of the impact of crime on the local community in parliament would make a difference.
"It puts attention and pressure on, where we don't necessarily have the population to be the squeaky wheel," she said.
"This is where the data comes in - still report crime, I need the data to advocate, so report the crime every time."
Ms Cleeland said every time it was known a community did not have a police presence, crime rates rose - "you will see the trend almost instantaneously".
"We are seeing an enormous resource void in regional Victoria - every day we are not manned, we become vulnerable."
Mr Battin said farmers were "kind of forgotten, because, unfortunately this is an historical thing, you just fix your own problems and you move on".
"That's the problem you have got, right now, because you have to report, more and more, when you see things."
Otherwise, the police would make "data-driven" decisions, he said.
"(They will say) there is no data, we don't need police."
Locksley sheep producer James Brook and his father Steve, Wattlebank Park, run a 6000-strong Merino flock at a property near the Hume Freeway.
He told the forum they had experienced significant theft, over the last five or six years.
"They do targeted strikes, instead of taking the one big load from one mob that can be noticed they grab five or 10 and before you know it they have a good sized mob," he said.
"It may be up to a couple of months before we notice, because we may not be getting that mob in."
It appeared to be a very organised operation - "they've got dogs, they have got utes and specially designed yards," he said.
"They are not silly, they know where to go, they know when you are there and they know your activities."
Mr Brook said he and his father had installed trail cameras, linked to mobile phone, to help the police.
"We've got their photos, we've got their licence plates, so we can track that pattern of behaviour," he said.
"They may not come in for two years, or they may come in tomorrow - that's the fear you've got, it's that living fear you've got, am I going to lose sheep?"
He said the cost wasn't just monetary, but also of genetics and future lambs.
"We lost 71 sheep, they had twins on board so you don't just lose the ewe, you lose the two twins they have got, you lose the genetics from breeding those lambs and the wool off the sheep's back," he said.
"Right now those sheep are worth $300 or $14,000.
"If I took $14,000 from a bank in Nagambie, that's front page news, but that happens on a farm and no-one cares."
Mr Batten said extra police were needed in Melbourne to cover protests.
"We have had 35 weeks straight, where every day there has been a protest in Melbourne," he said.
Police to fill those shifts were being drawn from regional areas.
The new enterprise bargaining agreement would also have an impact, as officers would be rostered on for nine hours, in a nine-day fortnight, he said.
"So we lose one day," he said.
Chief Police Commissioner Shane Patton said he would have to reduce shifts and close stations, Mr Battin said.
"When he put that out, he didn't say which stations, but let me assure you he didn't mean St Kilda Road (police headquarters, Melbourne).
"It's going to be regional stations that are going to feel the greatest impact, with a reduction of hours it will mean no police at the front desk, police waiting for people to come in."
There were currently 1000 vacancies in the force and 800 members off with post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental health issues.
