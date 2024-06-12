Euroa's joined heifers find a ready market, north of the Murray River

Northern restockers underpinned the second of Euroa's two end-of-year financial sales.
Agents yarded 2186 head of pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers and cows, cows and calves and unjoined females at the Euroa saleyard.
Among the NSW buyers were Elders Bathurst, supported by commission buyers Duncan Brown and Graeme Ward, Albury, and Andrew Lowe, Wagga, as well as Bower and Livermore, Bathurst and CPS Thomas Ballhausen & Irvine, Dubbo.
Conroy Brothers feedlot picked up a small number of pens, while Mr Brown was also buying for Ascot Meat Products, Wodonga.
Prices jumped out to a top of $2080 on the pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) females, with cows with calves-at-foot (CAF) going for a top of $1920 and unjoined heifers reaching $1620.
It follows last week's steer sale, when northern buyers were also prominent.
Rodwells auctioneer Ryan Carpenter, Euroa, said the PTIC cattle were "a bit softer" due to the season in the north-east.
"Locals are not interested, so the majority did go to central-western NSW and that's season dependent," he said.
The Pearce's herd dispersal largely went local, with producers "knowing the breeding," he said.
He said it was tougher going on the older females.
"A lot of people don't want those sixth calvers when you can buy a heifer for $200 more," he said.
"Some unjoined heifers got out to 350c/kg.
"The majority sold for 330-340c/kg (particularly) for feeder heifers, and there were numerous orders for them, which is really good to see."
The lighter calves, from 260-300kg, sold for "300c/kg plus on lines of cattle."
"From our last sale that's probably up 40-50c/kg - we've never seen that," he said.
Nutrien Euroa branch manager Russell Mawson said females, joined for a late-spring calving "opened up a bit tough and a bit softer".
He said producers wanted females that would calve in August-September, otherwise "they have to be held on to for too long - the first six or eight pens showed that, and it was reflected in the price.
"When we got onto the ones that were not far off calving, they took off," he said.
Through the heifer run, unjoined females sold from 285-330 cents a kilogram, he said.
"Outside our immediate district, there wasn't a lot of support - it will improve, because we have had two tremendous rains in last fortnight," he said.
The Euroa sale came as the closure of Camperdown saleyard was announced by its owners.
J Wall & Sons, Lynfield, sold 10, 601kg PTIC Merridale-blood, Angus heifers for 286c/kg, or $1720 to Nutrien Wangaratta and 10, 542kg, for 317c/kg, or $1600, also to Nutrien Wangaratta.
Glenmaye sold 10, 528kg, Rennylea-blood, Angus heifers, redepastured to an Angus bull, for 250c/kg or $1320 to Elders Bathurst, NSW.
Jippo Angus sold 14, 520kg, Connemara-blood, Angus heifers, depastured to a Connamara bull, for 280c/kg or $1460 and 10, 485kg, Angus heifers for 247c/kg or $1200 to Ascot Meats.
G & B Wheaton, Springfield Angus, sold 10, 450kg, Connemara-blood, Angus heifers, 20-21-months old, depastured to a Connamara bull, for 280c/kg or $1260.
Glenfern sold 12, 397kg Connamara-blood, Angus heifers, depastured to a Margni Park bull, for 251c/kg or $1000 to Elders Bathurst.
Strathweeney sold 14, 540kg, cows, depastured to Cluden and Kilcoony-blood bulls, for 333c/kg or $1800 to Nutrien Euroa.
L&K Pastoral sold 15, 457kg, second-calving cows, depastured to Newnham-blood bulls for 328c/kg or $1500.
R&J Kubeil sold 7, 519kg, Newnham-blood, Angus cows, depastured to Newnham-blood bulls, for 250c/kg or $1300, to Nutrien Yea.
Eagle Tree sold 10, 547kg, first-calving Angus cows, depastured to a Shrublands-blood bull, for 272c/kg or $1490 to Nutrien Euroa.
J&H Pearce sold 9, 646kg, Angus cows for 244c/kg or $1580 to Bowyer & Livermore Livestock, Bathurst, NSW.
C&J Burton sold seven by seven Connamara-blood Angus heifers with March/April-drop calves-at-foot (CAF) for $1725 to Mokoan Livestock Agency, Benalla.
Carrungi Pastoral sold 14 by 14 Witherswood-blood Angus cows, with Kelly-blood CAF for $1480 to Duncan Brown.
Villay sold 11 by 12 fourth-calvers, with Lawson-blood CAF, for $1660 to Nutrien Euroa.
Hansen Angus sold seven, 496kg, Merridale-blood, Angus heifers for 310c/kg or $1540 and 18, 363kg, Angus heifers for 330c/kg or $1200.
Tristar sold 17, 441kg, Rennylea-blood, Angus heifers for 335c/kg or $1480 to Albury, NSW commission buyer Graeme Ward.
Strathweeny sold 15, 463kg, Angus heifers for 341c/kg or $1580 to Duncan Brown.
Barry Phillips sold 17, 440kg, Rennylea-blood, Angus heifers for 336c/kg or $1480.
Watson Park sold 31, 353kg, Angus heifers for 314c/kg or $1110 to Andrew Lowe.
