Roll up your sleeves - bargain Wimmera farmland listed at $1500/ac

A neglected farm for sale near the Vic/SA border offers a rare chance to snap up some cheap Wimmera country for around $1500 per acre.
The Peronne farm is about 20km east of the border, about 25km west of Goroke.
It takes in 259 hectares (640 acres), or the old square mile, and is listed for sale between $950,000-$1 million.
At that price, the land is offered for between $1484-1562, very low-priced for the Wimmera.
About 117ha (290 acres) is scrub covered best suited to grazing but there is still lots of cleared country available for cropping.
According to Rural Bank's 2024 property sales analysis, Wimmera farm sales last year averaged around $12,355/ha, and land in the West Wimmera Shire was pegged at even better, $13,527/ha.
This Perrone farm is being offered at a high of $3861/ha - less than a third the shire's average price.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say the new owner would have some work ahead of them to get the farm back into shape.
Average annual rainfall in these parts is around 500mm.
The price has been calculated on an "as is" basis, minus the field bin seen in some of the agency's pictures.
There is no farm infrastructure like shedding or home although the property has a series of catchment dams and an unequipped bore.
There has been no stock run across the land for some years which means there's lots of feed available but internal fencing needs to be part of the future grazing plan.
There are good tree shelter belts scattered across the property.
Part of the farm is scrub, and the rest consists of light sand to sandy loams which agents suggest are perfect for raising livestock, cultivating hay or cropping.
"This property offers endless possibilities for those ready to embark on a new agricultural venture," selling agent Mat Taylor said.
"This property has the potential to be restored to its former glory as a prime agricultural estate."
For more information contact Mr Taylor from Elders Real Estate, Horsham on 0437 018787.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.