Rain drives lamb demand as saleyards report significant price rises

A surge in prices for secondary lambs and well-finished types late last week across all categories was driven by rainfall in the north.
The market continued its trend with significant price increases of $20-$30 a head for trade and heavy lambs at Wagga Wagga, NSW.
Processors also had to anticipate the upcoming King's Birthday long weekend and as a result, buyers were proactive at the start of the sale, pushing rates up by $20.
Nothing could cool down the export market, with opening pen prices ranging from $234-$248 and the heaviest pens reaching a peak of $279, according to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service.
Buyers who were active across all weight categories in the heavy export sector noted that this was anticipated as supplies are expected to decrease as we move further into the winter months.
With the exceptional quality on offer, buyers had to bid aggressively to secure stock ahead of the long weekend.
Another hot spot in the sale was for heavy trade lambs weighing between 25-26 kilograms which frequently reached 800 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
Due to limited supply in the south, southern domestic processors concentrated on lambs weighing 21-24kg.
Westside Meats was a major player in this weight grade, with prices reaching $205 and the bulk of sales ranging from $175-$195.
Restockers supported the trade market across plainer types, paying up to $152, while lambs with weight and frame started at $128.
Smaller, plainer lambs traded between $56-$86.
The mutton market also experienced a significant step up in demand, with prices surging by $20-$30.
Mutton prices reached new heights this year, with plain two-score sheep selling from $58-$110.
Heavy ewe mutton was particularly sought after, selling from $128-$171.
Looking at the bigger picture of the significant rise in mutton prices, the primary driver has been the reduced numbers at all selling centres coupled with the strong demand from major mutton processors eager to secure supplies.
This dynamic has led MLA's National Mutton Indicator to rise by an additional 45c/kg over the past week, reaching 352c/kg cwt, the highest level in the last 12 months.
Not all buyers showed up at the market in Ballarat, despite the shortened trading week.
The market for trade lambs remained unchanged to average 706c/kg cwt.
Heavy lambs sold between $162-$192, while big lambs weighing more than 30kg fetched between $212-$260, averaging 704c/kg cwt.
The highlight at the Ballarat market was the mutton section, where prices bounced by $6-$15.
Heavy ewes sold for $113-$160, and quality trade sheep were priced between $80-$126, averaging 415-456c/kg cwt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.