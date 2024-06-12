Stock & Land
Rain drives lamb demand as saleyards report significant price rises

By Leann Dax
June 12 2024 - 11:00am
Nutrien livestock agent Josh Nourse facilitated the sale of Koomooloo Station's sheep at Jamestown, SA, recently. Picture by Kiara Stacey
A surge in prices for secondary lambs and well-finished types late last week across all categories was driven by rainfall in the north.

