Yea's heavier steers are sought by south-west Victorian processor

By Andrew Miller
Updated June 7 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 1:32pm
A good spread of buyers attended the monthly Yea store sale, with strong interest from a south-west Victorian processor on lines of heavier cattle.

