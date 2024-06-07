Yea's heavier steers are sought by south-west Victorian processor

A good spread of buyers attended the monthly Yea store sale, with strong interest from a south-west Victorian processor on lines of heavier cattle.
Agents at the Yea saleyards sold 1964 head of steers, heifers and cows and calves.
The 1013 steers in the yarding sold to a top of $2160, to average $1134, while the 891 heifers reached $1580, for an average of $779.
The 32 cows and calves sold to $1300.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock auctioneer, Jack Ginnane, Leongatha, both sold steers and bought heifers.
"I was buying heifers, mainly for fattening and the potential for breeding on the better end of them," he said.
"There was a good run of yearling-off weaners."
Midfield Meats, Warrnambool, bought two full loads, while Princess Royal, Burra, SA, also bought cattle, he said.
"There was a dearer trend on the feeder cattle, there was not a lot of grazier activity on the weaner calves, with commission buyers getting the majority of those," he said.
Other commission buyers include Melbourne's Campbell Ross and Echuca's Luke McMahon.
"I would say over the last few weeks there has been a stronger trend, perhaps 10-15c/kg on those feeder cattle, pushing out from 360-370c/kg, to 370-390c/kg on the best of the quality, and we saw that today."
Lighter calves "kicked into the 380-390c/kg, the very best of the calves were able to make that."
Delaney Livestock and Property auctioneer Anthony Delaney, Pakenham, said a smaller yarding was to be expected, after feature sales by the two big stock agents in the last month.
"There were some decent drafts of yearling and weaner cattle but the majority were broken pen lots, of smaller numbers," he said.
"There were just enough buyers here for the amount of heavy cattle we had, and the same for the weaners, there was just enough local competition."
Howlong, NSW, commission buyer Duncan Brown, bought for NSW orders, including AJF Brien, Coonamble, and Ray White Albury, both in NSW, while J&F was also at the rail.
Elders Dubbo, NSW, also bought several pens of steers, as did Dubbo, NSW agents, including CPS Thomas Ballhausen & Irvine.
Alex Scott & Staff livestock manager buyer Neil Derby, Warragul, and South Gippsland Livestock were among the main volume buyers from that region, while Northern Victoria Livestock also picked up feeder steers.
"What you are seeing now is processors like Midfield just securing supply for that late winter, early spring," he said.
Mr Delaney said a lot of the "top-end" calves made 350-370 cents/kilogram, "and our lighter calves probably sold just a little bit better, dollars per head, than we have seen at recent sales at Euroa and a couple of others.
"There was a just a bit more competition for those local calves," he said.
He quoted the heavier steers at 350-370 cents a kilogram
"I don't think we saw too may around the 380-390c/kg, which we have seen in the last couple of weeks, but there weren't the runs and drafts of cattle to command those prices," Mr Delaney said.
G&L Morell, Toolangi, sold 18, 525kg, Kelly-blood, Angus steers, for 365c/kg or $1920 to M&I McGuffie.
Orso sold seven, 576kg, Angus steers for 333c/kg or $1920 to Hopkins River.
M&K Spencer sold 7, 504kg, Connamara-blood, Angus steers for 369c/kg or $1860 to Northern Victoria Livestock.
Hilldene Pastoral sold 11, 488kg, Lauriedale-blood, Angus steers, 18-20 months, for 379c/kg or $1850 to Midfield Meats.
A Ferguson, Bridgewater, sold 16, 388kg Angus steers, 11-12 months, for 365c/kg or $1420 to ASC.
Barrow Pastoral, Beveridge, sold 21, 339kg, Angus steers for 389c/kg or $1320 to ASC.
Allunga Livestock sold 16, 358kg, Angus steers, 8-9 months, for 321c/kg or $1150.
Yentrac Nominees sold 18, 339kg Merridale-blood and Angus-Shorthorn-cross steers for 368c/kg or $1250.
P McVeigh sold 17, 450kg, Angus heifers for 351c/kg or $1580.
Yencken Pastoral sold 12, 454kg, Anvil and Riddellvue-blood, Angus heifers, for 297c/kg or $1350.
TRT Pastoral sold 23, 366kg, Landfall and Lawson-blood, Angus heifers, 10 months, for 295c/kg or $1080.
Strath Rural sold 19, 359kg, Connamarra and Kelly-blood, Angus heifers, 13-14 months, for 298c/kg or $1070.
