Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Will producers pay a price to secure the future of EBV data?

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
June 9 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ABRI technical officer Paul Williams. Picture: Kelly Mason
ABRI technical officer Paul Williams. Picture: Kelly Mason

As more commercial cattle producers use estimated breeding values, questions have been raised as to whether there is sufficient incentive for seedstock producers to continue to provide data for EBVs at no cost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.