Bairnsdale cattle jump by $150 as a major feedlotter enters the saleyard

A late autumn rain and the addition of a major feedlot buyer has pushed prices up by $150 a head at Bairnsdale's first winter store sale.
Agents yarded 1700 cattle at the fortnightly East Gippsland Livestock Exchange sale where buyers from South Gippsland and a handful of feedlots bought a bulk of the cattle.
Among the purchasers was a commission buyer from Warrnambool-based The Midfield Group which bought several pens of cattle in the opening lanes of the sale.
Meat & Livestock Australia market reporter Brendan Fletcher said it was the first time he had witnessed the company represented at a Bairnsdale store sale since he started reporting on the market 12 years ago.
Other buyers included agents from South Gippsland buying cattle for bullock fatteners and backgrounders, as well as Teys Australia which bought cattle for its Charlton feedlot.
Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones said prices for steers and heifers jumped up $100-150 a head.
"We've had some rain in South Gippsland, we've had 30-40 millimetres in East Gippsland and we had an extra feedlotter in Teys buying cattle," he said.
"Our rain was a little late, but better late than ever, and it has really lifted the confidence of buyers in our part of Gippsland."
Chris and Helen Nixon, Macclesfield, Orbost, sold 90 Angus, 12-13 months, steers from Tongio.
The draft included 22 Angus, 316kg, steers for $1260 or 398c/kg, 26, 294kg, steers for $1200 or 408c/kg, and 24, 274kg, steers for $970 or 354c/kg.
The three pens were bought by agents Brian Kyle and Owen Kindellan, SEJ Leongatha.
Chris Dennett, Denco, Mount Taylor, sold 60 Angus and black baldy, 12 months, steers, including a pen of 20, 307kg, for $1130 or 368c/kg to Dean Foat, Elders Yarram, and 15, 280kg, steers for $910 or 325c/kg.
Christa Treasure, Dargo, sold 17 Hereford, 10 months, 331kg, steers for $950 or 287c/kg, and 23, 260kg, steers for $870 or 334c/kg.
The steers were out of heifer calves.
The sale started with 12 Angus, 639kg, steers consigned by D Pratt which made $2000 or 313c/kg, knocked down to Eddie Hams, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha.
Phil and Kerry Geehman, Ensay, sold 12 Hereford, two years, 593kg, steers for $2000 or 337c/kg.
O Turner sold 10 Angus, 520kg, steers for $1660 or 319c/kg to agent Michael Foote, Elders Korumburra.
RM Tanner sold 11 Hereford, 556kg, steers for $1790 or 321c/kg.
GA Feeley, Willung, sold five Angus, 500kg, steers for $1780 or 356c/kg to The Midfield Group.
A & L Baylis sold eight Angus and black baldy, 586kg, steers for $1850 or 315c/kg, five Hereford, 556kg, steers for $1820 or 327c/kg, and 11 black baldy, 495kg, steers for $1860 or 375c/kg.
B Whithead sold 16 Angus and black baldy, 413kg, steers for $1610 or 389c/kg to Teys Charlton.
Stonehenge Pastoral sold 15 Angus and black baldy, 449kg, steers for $1630 or 326c/kg, and 12 Angus, 452kg, steers for $1550 or 342c/kg.
DE & MJ Lee sold 20 Angus, 328kg, steers for $1110 or 338c/kg.
E & V Stevens, Orbost, sold one of the dearest pens of the sale with two Angus, 675kg, steers knocked down for $2160 or 320c/kg.
The Stevens also sold 13 Angus, 458kg, for $1650 or 360c/kg to Teys Charlton.
PJ Overy, Hillside, sold eight Angus, 548kg, steers for $1890 or 344c/kg.
D Morris, Hillside, sold 20 Angus, 344kg, steers for $1170 or 340c/kg.
K & P Whelan sold 20 Angus, 240kg, steers for $900 or 375c/kg.
In the heifers, M Gibbs sold 19 Angus, 412kg, heifers for $1120 or 271c/kg.
D Johnson sold 12 Angus, 369kg, heifers for $890 or 241c/kg.
G & R Maher sold 13 Angus, 315kg, heifers for $1050 or 333c/kg.
F & B Peisley sold 16 Angus, 270kg, heifers for $750 or 277c/kg.
