Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

VFF's commodity council withdrawal 'silly stuff' says dairy boss

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 6 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Bernie Free says members had never agreed to stop paying levies to Australian Dairyfarmers. Picture by Anthony Brady.
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Bernie Free says members had never agreed to stop paying levies to Australian Dairyfarmers. Picture by Anthony Brady.

National and state commodity body heads have condemned the Victorian Farmers Federation board for terminating its membership of six Australian representative groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.