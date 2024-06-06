Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Mortlake cattle nudge 400c/kg, buyers from three states descend on first winter sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
June 6 2024 - 7:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Patterson, Drysdale, Purnim, sold 50 grown Angus steers for 393c/kg. Picture supplied
Rob Patterson, Drysdale, Purnim, sold 50 grown Angus steers for 393c/kg. Picture supplied

Cattle prices have surged past agents' expectations as commission buyers, restockers and agents from Victoria, NSW and South Australia competed for cattle at the first Mortlake winter store sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.