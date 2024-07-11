Stock & Land
Mattschoss family start fresh with Dohnes after losing livestock in bushfires

By Kylie Nicholls
July 12 2024 - 7:00am
Georgia and Alex Mattschoss with their children Willow, Charlie, Maggie and Cash, Clover Downs Dohne stud, Barabba, SA. Picture by Alisha Fogden
After losing their livestock in the 2015 Pinery, SA, bushfires, Alex and Georgia Mattschoss were forced to start afresh, making the move into a Dohne stud breeding operation, a decision that has paid off for the young couple.

