Mattschoss family start fresh with Dohnes after losing livestock in bushfires

After losing their livestock in the 2015 Pinery, SA, bushfires, Alex and Georgia Mattschoss were forced to start afresh, making the move into a Dohne stud breeding operation, a decision that has paid off for the young couple.
Based at Barabba, SA, the family had always run sheep on their 550-hectare mixed farm and just before the fires had bought some commercial Dohne ewes to trial.
"After the fires we looked at all our options, we could buy in sheep each year, go back to running prime lambs or try something different," Mr Mattschoss said.
"My wife and I are passionate about breeding sheep and after talking to Greg Andrews from Hamilton Run about the positives and negatives of running a stud, we decided to just jump into it.
"We are farming in a strong cropping district and for livestock to work here they have to compete with the income of a crop, which is partly why we went for a self-replacing dual-purpose breed."
The couple established Clover Downs Dohne stud in 2016 with 150 ewes and three rams bought from Hamilton Run.
In the following year, they purchased a further 30 mated ewes and also added a line of elite ewes from Hamilton Run's stud dispersal.
They have also invested in genetics from leading studs across Australia including Far Valley Dohnes in WA.
Clover Downs now comprises 250 ewes with 60 Dohne rams offered in their annual on-property sale in August.
"When we first started we wanted to make sure the wool side of things was as close to a traditional Merino as you could get," Mr Mattschoss said.
"The yearling sheep average 17 micron, while the mature ewes range from 17-19 micron with a yearly wool cut of 5 kilograms a head.
"But at the end of the day, growth and carcase weight is critical, we aim to have the top end of our lambs weighing 45-50 kilograms plus when we record their weaning weights at 100 days.
"The breeding goal for our clients is to make sure we are producing rams that will give them market flexibility.
"Depending on the season, they need to be able to turn lambs off in four to five months, or have the option to hold onto the lambs, shear them and push them out to heavier weights.
"Last year one of our clients had already sold most of his April-drop lambs before our sale at the end of August which was ideal."
Mr Mattschoss said well-known sheep consultant Ian Bradtke had also been instrumental in the stud's progress, classing the ewes each year as well as handling the wool quality testing and eye muscle and fat depth scanning.
The couple and their young children, Willow, Cash, Maggie and Charlie, have been busy preparing their show team of 10 young rams and ewes to exhibit at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show for the first time.
"We've gotten our heads around running a stud and we're confident with the genetics and how our sheep are going to perform, so we thought it was time to start getting our sheep out there for other people to see," Mr Mattschoss said.
"It is very much a team effort and our kids are really involved which is great.
"We're looking forward to being part of the Dohne feature at the ASWS in Bendigo.
"It will be a great opportunity to catch up with everyone and also represent SA breeders.
"I'm sure we'll take plenty from the experience and if we're lucky enough we might even be able to compete with some of those more-established studs."
