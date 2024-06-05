Stock & Land

Bird flu has been detected on a fourth Victorian poultry farm

Updated June 5 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 4:34pm
There's been another detection of bird flu. File picture
Avian influenza virus has been confirmed at a fourth Victorian poultry farm.

