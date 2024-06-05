Bird flu has been detected on a fourth Victorian poultry farm

Avian influenza virus has been confirmed at a fourth Victorian poultry farm.
Tests have confirmed the high-pathogenicity H7N3 strain at this property which is located within the current Restricted Area in the Golden Plains Shire, where movement restrictions were already in place.
The farm has been placed into quarantine and Agriculture Victoria staff are working closely with the industry to reduce the risk of spread.
All poultry will be safely disposed of under veterinary supervision, consistent with national policies and the sites will be cleaned and cleared of the infection.
It comes after another discovery was announced on a Meredith farm yesterday.
Victoria's Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke said this detection was not unexpected and was the result of comprehensive and ongoing surveillance activities by Agriculture Victoria staff within the Restricted and Control Areas.
"Avian influenza is a viral disease of birds found globally, many species of wild birds, including waterfowl and seabirds can carry the virus but usually show no signs of disease," he said.
"We remind bird owners that housing birds, where practical, is an effective method of minimising direct contact with wild birds."
Existing movement controls remain in place in designated areas near Terang.
The Restricted and Control Areas around Meredith have been extended.
This includes:
Within the Restricted and Control areas, permits are required for the movement of birds, poultry products, feed and equipment on or off properties.
"All bird owners across Victoria are reminded to follow best biosecurity practice such as keeping poultry sheds, yards, aviaries and equipment clean, and restricting contact between your poultry and wild birds," Dr Cooke said.
Poultry farmers, backyard flock and bird owners are urged to report any cases of unexplained bird deaths to the VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.