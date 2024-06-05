Lot feeders 'set the tone' at Euroa annual end of financial year store steer sale

Northern Victorian steers are heading over the borders, with interstate buyers picking up a significant portion of the yarding at today's Euroa sale.
Euroa agents yarded 2936 head of grown and weaner steers at the North East Store Sale Centre.
They said the sale would have been around $100 a head better for the quality cattle, compared with previous markets.
Nutrien Wangaratta auctioneer Daniel Fischer said feedlotters "set the tone".
"I would say J&F was probably very dominant, right through, on the 300-500 kilogram calves, they were basically bidding on everything that was black, that really put a solid floor in the market, right the way through," he said.
"There wasn't a real lot of agent and restocker demand there, probably until we got onto those lighter end calves.
The annual end-of-financial-year yarding comes as the Yea saleyards positions itself to take advantage of the impending closure of Pakenham.
Thomas Foods International (TFI), South Australia, joined J&F on bidding on the first lanes of heavier, grown steers.
But Albury-based commission buyer Duncan said he bought nearly 500 head of steers for NSW feedlots and agents, including AJF Brien, Coonamble.
Among his other clients were Ray White, Albury, and Conroy Brothers feedlot.
Wagga, NSW, based commission buyer Andrew Lowe was also active, while Graham Ward, Albury, NSW brought the majority of the EU calves, Mr Fischer said.
In contrast, interest from local agents were subdued, although representatives from Yea, Colac and Shepparton were at the rail.
"A lot of the calves were commanding anywhere from 370-420c/kg, it seemed to be a very tight bracket of $1100-1280 for the majority of those better calves," Mr Fischer said.
"It would be a good $100 (a head) up on the last sale - probably those feeder cattle could be $300-400 dearer, particularly the coloured steers."
He said the rain had been good.
"But it hasn't rained grass in this district - the money last week in Yea and a few other centres has certainly brought a few vendors out of the woodwork.
"But, I think, anywhere from Seymour up to Holbrook, NSW, has really struggled this year and I think we are all looking at a long winter of feeding cattle.
"The money is right and I think a lot of vendors have taken the opportunity and that's why we haven't seen a lot of cattle going back into the paddocks."
Elders Delaney Livestock and Property manager Anthony Delaney, Pakenham, agreed there was "solid competition" from the feedlots for good quality cattle.
He said the top end of the spring-drop weaners sold for 350-400c/kg, "but once you got onto the thirds and fourths, that's were it eased off a fair bit".
Strath Hill, Strathbogie, sold 12, 376kg, Shrublands and Prime-blood Angus steers for 380c/kg, or $1430 to Nutrien Mansfield.
Kilburnie, Terip, sold 21, 316kg, Connemara-blood, Angus steers for 392c/kg or $1240 to Alex Scott and Co (ASC), Gippsland.
Leone Ryan, Pyalong, sold 23, 337kg, Adameluca and Weemalah-blood, Angus steers, for 379kg, or $1280 to South Gippsland Livestock (SGL).
Bonavet, Strathbogie, sold 14, 353kg, Merridale and Margni Park-blood, Angus steers for 385c/kg or $1360.
A & J Gall, Balmattum, sold 20, 312kg, Newblax-blood, Angus steers for 397c/kg or $1240.
P Comerford, Dunoon, Barwite, sold 23, 331kg, Ardrossan and Jarobee-blood, Angus steers, 9-10 months, for 386c/kg or $1280.
Strathdale, Strathbogie, sold 20, 323kg, Millwillah-blood, Angus steers for 386c/kg or $1250 to ASC.
Barry Phillips, Wollert, sold 12, 461kg, Rennylea-blood, Angus steers for 379ckg, or $1750 and 16, 468kg steers for 371c/kg or $1740.
Mary Sheen sold 12, Red Hill-blood, Hereford steers for 346c/kg or $1720.
T Rainey, Pyalong, sold 14, 491kg, Angus steers, 12-14 months, for 370c/kg or $1820 to TFI.
Koala Orchards, Boho South, sold 10, 478kg, Prime-blood, Angus steers for 387c/kg or $1850 to TFI.
Moranding Park, Kilmore, sold 36, 310kg Moranding Park-blood, Angs steers for 385kg, or $1195.
Fairview, Locksley, sold 23, 407kg, Merridale and Connamara-blood Angus steers for 385c/kg or $1570 to Albury, NSW-based commission buyer Graham Ward.
They also sold 22, 382kg, for 395c/kg or $1510 and 20, 350kg, for 382c/kg or $1340.
Verge Pastoral, May Park, Euroa, sold 17, 392kg, Dunoon-blood Angus steers, 9-10 months, for 392c/kg or $1540 to J&F.
H & A Cocking, Black Magic Angus, Euroa, sold 17, 288kg Black Magic-blood, Angus steers, 9-10 months, for 381c/kg or $1100.
Ingpen Farms, Ancona, sold 21, 315kg, Ardrossan and Lawson-blood, Angus steers, 9-10 months, for 374c/kg or $1180 to AJF Brien.
Gooram Estate, Gooram, sold 18, 268kg, Connemara-blood, Angus steers for 380c/kg or $1020.
P & K Burnett sold 18. 279kg, Angus steers for 369c/kg or $1030.
East Five Mile sold 26, 326kg, Rennylea-blood steers for 385c/kg or $1060 to Ray White, Albury, NSW.
