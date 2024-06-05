Farmers face hay shortfalls as contractors say feed prices have become 'volatile'

Victorian agriculture contractors are scrambling to meet demand for hay as prices for supplementary feed have become "volatile" in recent weeks on the back of a shortfall in winter feed for livestock.
Hay producers and traders say the increased demand is a result of a lack of pasture growth, largely due to no autumn rain across many parts of rural Victoria, plus the expected cold weather.
Hamilton-based Green and Gold Contactors director Vic Dohle said many graziers were lulled into a "false sense of security" after a productive summer period which was cut short by little to no rain in autumn.
The company produces 130,000 round bales of hay and straw each year and said it was juggling its hay supplies to meet the most critical cases where feed was required.
"If someone thought they would get through the next week and it's come in cold and stock have eaten more than they expected in their feed budget, then we will get them a delivery as soon as possible," Ms Dohle said.
"Most people would have expected to have produced enough hay on farm to cover their requirements, and the people that didn't produce enough hay would have secured most of what they thought they would need in the hay season.
"As it turns out for a lot of people, their reserves are not quite enough to get through this feeding period."
Demand for hay in western and south-west Victoria is one area where the need for hay is increasing, according to Ms Dohle, where many graziers are reporting drought-like conditions.
"We've had three wet summers and we've been a little bit spoiled with pasture growth," Ms Dohle said.
"There wouldn't have been a lot of hay used through the western district in that time."
"People shouldn't be too stressed because hay is still available, particularly in that top shelf and as it comes in cold, chasing that good quality-hay can often alleviate some of those problems with animal health."
However, Ms Dohle said supplies of clover-based pasture hay were almost depleted.
"If you're lambing or lambed, you're chasing protein for lactation so that's the vetch, a lot of people that are still feeding beef are looking for a filler like a lower-grade vetch or oaten hay, and then there's people with milking - cows and dry cows - and they're chasing oaten hay or quality legume for lactation," she said.
Gippsland-based hay trader and Bates Ag Services director Ben Bates, Bundalaguah, trucks about 12 B-double loads of hay from the Mallee, Wimmer and occasionally South Australia into Gippsland each week.
He acts as a conduit between hay producers and beef and dairy farmers who need hay.
"The market seems to be getting tighter each week," Mr Bates said.
"It's costing anywhere from $340-$380 a tonne for cereal hay to be delivered into Gippsland, and the vetch is $380-$440.
"I'm lucky I have enough contacts that I'm able to find enough hay for my clients so it hasn't got that tough yet."
Mr Bates said Gippsland graziers focused more on silage production last season, with many of those supplies now finished or nearing the end.
"That's why farmers here are turning to hay," he said.
Central Victorian grain trader and farmer John Ross, Natte Yallock, said farmers across Victoria were desperately waiting for much-needed rain as the price of hay continued to rise.
"In recent months, there has been a lot of hay being transported along the roads," he said.
"A lot of hay is north of the divide and going down south to places like the Camperdown and Cobden-type areas, as well as into Gippsland.
"Prices for hay have jumped by about $100 a tonne in the last two or three weeks because of the demand."
In north-east Victoria, beef cattle graziers George and Fiona Kucka, Allonby, Guys Forest, say they cannot recall a season as dry as the one they are experiencing.
The pair have recorded 200mm of rain since January 1, with 130mm falling in the first month of the year.
The Kuckas sowed 30 hectares for hay production this year, but were forced to buy three B-double loads of hay from Shepparton to "keep us going".
"It's barely a green drought," Mr Kucka said.
"We have nothing on the ground and we're feeding every second day."
