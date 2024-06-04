Stock & Land
Melbourne man fined for illegally shooting brown quail in northern Victoria

June 5 2024 - 8:00am
Game Management Authority officers seized the firearm and the brown quail. Picture supplied
A Williamstown man has admitted to illegally shooting brown quail at Gaynors Swamp Wildlife Reserve near Stanhope in the Echuca Magistrates' Court.

