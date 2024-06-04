Melbourne man fined for illegally shooting brown quail in northern Victoria

A Williamstown man has admitted to illegally shooting brown quail at Gaynors Swamp Wildlife Reserve near Stanhope in the Echuca Magistrates' Court.
Game Management Authority director of compliance and intelligence Zac Powell said GMA officers approached the man during a routine patrol of the area.
"GMA authorised officers inspected the man's bag and found he was in illegal possession of a brown quail (a non-game bird) and did not have a game licence endorsed to hunt game birds," Mr Powell said.
He said officers seized the firearm and the brown quail.
"People hunting stubble quail need to have a valid game licence endorsed for hunting game birds and positively identify their target... if you are not sure, don't shoot," Mr Powell said.
"Those who break the law face significant fines and penalties, including losing their game or firearms licence and having equipment confiscated (and) in some cases, offenders may face jail terms."
"The GMA continues to patrol both private and public land across Victoria to enforce game hunting laws."
The man was ordered to pay a total of $300 in court fines and was placed on a diversion program with conditions of good behaviour.
Mr Powell said hunters must ensure they have the permission of the owner or manager to hunt on private land.
Hunters and the community are urged to report illegal hunting to the GMA through its website or by calling 136 186.
The GMA assesses all reports of illegal behaviour and works closely with its partner agencies, to conduct enforcement and compliance operations across Victoria.
The 2024 Stubble Quail season closes on Sunday, 30 June.
The bag limit is 20 birds per day.
