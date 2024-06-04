Avian influenza discovered at another Meredith poultry farm

Avian influenza has been discovered at an additional Victorian poultry farm.
Agriculture Victoria officials are responding to the detection at the farm near Meredith.
The property is located within the current 5-kilometre Restricted Area in the Golden Plains Shire.
It follows the detection of the disease on a handful of farms in the last fortnight.
The property was placed into quarantine as a precaution, while further samples were collected and sent for testing at CSIRO's Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness in Geelong and AgriBio at La Trobe University in Bundoora.
Tests have now confirmed the high-pathogenicity H7N3 strain of the avian influenza virus at the property.
Victoria's Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke said Agriculture Victoria staff were supporting the property owner and working closely with industry to reduce the risk of spread.
"The detection of avian influenza at this additional property is not unexpected and is the result of ongoing surveillance activities within the Restricted and Control Areas," Dr Cooke said.
"Bird owners who reside in the Restricted and Control Areas are reminded to follow the restrictions and report any unexplained deaths."
Existing movement controls remain in place in designated areas near Meredith and Terang, including:
Within the Restricted and Control areas, permits are required for the movement of birds, poultry products, feed and equipment on or off properties.
"Regardless of whether you are a commercial producer, or you keep a few chickens in your backyard, there are things you must do to protect your birds from disease," Dr Cooke said.
He reminded all bird owners across Victoria to follow best biosecurity practice such as keeping poultry sheds, yards, aviaries and equipment clean, and restricting contact between poultry and wild birds.
Poultry farmers, backyard flock and bird owners are urged to report any cases of unexplained bird deaths to the VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.
