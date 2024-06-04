Stock & Land
Avian influenza discovered at another Meredith poultry farm

Updated June 4 2024 - 2:49pm, first published 2:48pm
Avian influenza has been discovered at another poultry farm. File picture
Avian influenza has been discovered at an additional Victorian poultry farm.

