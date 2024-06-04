State government back-flip on road-rail mode shift incentive scheme

The state government has extended a scheme, aimed at shifting freight from road to rail, for another two years.
That's despite telling a parliamentary committee, 12 months ago, the Mode Shift Incentive Scheme (MSIS) was "obsolete" and not "fit for purpose" .
The scheme was due to finish at the end of this financial year, but the government has set aside another $4 million for rail freight operators in this year's budget.
Ports and Freight Minister Melissa Horne told the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee she recently met with three recipients of the scheme who had asked the MSIS be extended.
"What we are doing through this budget is delivering $4 million over the next two years to be able to support those three recipients as we transition out of that (the MSIS)," Ms Horne said.
The budget also set aside $104.3 million to grow freight on rail, delivering funding for critical routine and major periodic maintenance to the network, she said.
"This investment is on top of $83 million in stimulus funding and $181 million over two years in the 2022-23 budget," Ms Horne said.
"In total, that is more than $360 million in rail freight maintenance since 2020.
"And we have seen the benefits this sustained targeted investment brings."
The minister claimed an extra half a million tonnes of bulk grain was being moved by rail in 2023, which took more trucks off the roads, curbed heavy vehicle emissions and improved efficiency.
"Trains are now heavier and longer as a result of our investments, and on some rail lines we have seen productivity improvement in double digits," she said.
But Western Victorian Liberal MP Bev McArthur said budget papers made it clear the MSIS was being wound down with the government cutting available funding by 30 per cent next financial year.
"Given this budget cut, how does the government expect to achieve its target of 37,000 20-foot equivalent units of transport under the MSIS in 2024-25?," Mrs McArthur said.
She told the committee freight on rail had gone from 14 per cent in 2014, to just over five per cent now.
"You know, if the rails are so good, why is the usage going down?," Mrs McArthur said.
"When the MSIS supports the movement of up to 20 per cent of Victoria's rail freight volumes a year, why are you cutting vital funding for this?"
Ms Horne said there was more and more product going out of Geelong, which was being transported to the port by rail.
"We have got a massive amount of projects happening," she said.
"Over the next two years we are providing certainty to those three recipients - Seaway, Linx and of course SCT - to allow them to transition their business out of reliance on the mode shift incentive scheme."
Mrs McArthur asked if Ms Horne could confirm the government's cut to the MSIS would not lead to more trucks on Victoria's roads.
"We are continuing the MSIS for the next two years," Ms Horne said.
"But on top of that we have spent $360 million over the last few years on reopening rail lines, on repairing regional rail freight lines, on putting in new sleepers and being able to have those rail lines back up and running, which is allowing heavier, longer trains," she said.
