Stock & Land
Home/Markets

Lamb prices show strength in south but northern market more restrained

By Leann Dax
June 6 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Freebairn, Gillies Downs Station, Iron Knob, SA, was having a look at the offering at Jamestown, SA. Picture by Kiara Stacey
Tony Freebairn, Gillies Downs Station, Iron Knob, SA, was having a look at the offering at Jamestown, SA. Picture by Kiara Stacey

At the start of the week, lamb prices showed strength in the south, while in the north of NSW, the market was more restrained.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.