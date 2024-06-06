Lamb prices show strength in south but northern market more restrained

At the start of the week, lamb prices showed strength in the south, while in the north of NSW, the market was more restrained.
In Victoria, the week began on a positive note, with trade lamb prices in Bendigo rising by $4-$5 a head.
This increase was driven by an improved selection of shorn trade lambs, which reached up to $185, reflecting better weight and quality.
Heavy young lambs, weighing between 26-30 kilograms, sold for $175-$215, averaging 711 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
Lambs exceeding 30kg sold for between $215-$259.
There was 17,900 head yarded at Bendigo, including 7000 sheep and 10,900 lambs.
In Ballarat, the market featured an excellent lineup of grain-assisted lambs and the typical lightweight tail end.
There was 36,442 head offered, including 8844 sheep and 27,598 lambs.
All the regular processors were present, contributing to a strong market environment.
Bidding was particularly competitive for well-shaped, shorn lambs with adequate fat cover, which sold for 760-800c/kg.
Heavy export lambs saw a price increase of $7, selling for $176-$280 and averaging 720c/kg.
However, restockers and feedlotters showed little interest this week, causing a $10-$14 decline in prices.
Store lambs with some weight and frame traded between $68-$145.
The mutton market saw significant activity, boosted by strong demand for heavy ewes and increased competition in the lighter-weight categories.
As the sale progressed, the market gained momentum, with heavy ewes selling for $25 more, averaging 380-444c/kg.
Lamb prices at Forbes, NSW, have remained steady, with trade lambs seeing slight gains of $1-$2.
There was 24,010 head yarded, including 4500 sheep and 19,510 lambs.
The better-quality trade lambs sold between $143-$178, averaging 683c/kg.
Restockers were highly active at the sale, providing strong support to the trade market.
Restocking lambs peaked at $168, while the top and secondary types ranged from $130-$162, averaging 680c/kg.
Although heavy export lambs were well supplied, major processors became selective and slowed their buying, leading to a price drop of $4-$15.
The heaviest lambs topped at $238, with other sales ranging from $172-$237.
The mutton market saw a decline, with prices easing by $2-$5.
Medium-weight ewes sold between $58-$86, and heavy crossbreds traded from $76-$118.
Merinos reached a high of $113, averaging between 280-335c/kg.
Trade weight ewes were very mixed in quality and prices fluctuated around fat cover and skin values.
Prices ranged from $38-$86 to average 281c/kg.
